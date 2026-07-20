New Jersey balcony solar bill could let renters plug in panels, skip permits, and lower bills

"This was never allowed before."

As the Garden State Balcony Solar Act awaits action from Gov. Mikie Sherrill, officials in Maplewood are backing the proposal, saying it could broaden access to solar for residents who cannot use traditional rooftop systems.

Local leaders say the bill could give apartment renters and other residents a lower-cost, easier way to trim electric bills while relying more on cleaner energy.

What happened?

At its regular meeting on July 7, the Maplewood Township Committee endorsed the Garden State Balcony Solar Act, which Village Green of Maplewood and South Orange reported would let New Jersey residents use portable plug-in solar panels.

Lawmakers approved the measure in both chambers earlier this month, and it is now waiting for Sherrill to decide whether to sign it.

Township Committee member Dean Dafis said the bill would make solar available to more people, not just homeowners with roofs that can accommodate a standard installation.

"It allows New Jersey residents, including apartment renters, to legally use portable plug-in solar panels. This was never allowed before," Dafis said.

He said the bill "exempts systems under 1,200 watts from permits and utility approvals," which would cover most of these smaller systems, and "specifically prevents landlords or apartment associations or other housing associations from banning their installation."

If Sherrill signs the legislation, it would take effect six months after enactment.

"I want to highlight some legislation that's headed to the governor's desk for signing," Dafis said. "Of particular note is something called the Garden State Balcony Solar Act."

Why does it matter?

For many people, solar power has remained out of reach — not because they are not interested, but because they rent, live in multifamily housing, or cannot afford a full rooftop system.

Plug-in balcony solar could help close that gap.

Many households continue to face rising electricity costs. Even a relatively small solar setup can offset part of a home's daytime energy use, potentially lowering monthly utility bills without major construction or costly upgrades.

Expanding access to small-scale solar can help households rely less on electricity generated by fossil fuels, reducing pollution linked to home energy use. While a balcony panel is unlikely to power an entire home, broader adoption could still add up to meaningful savings and cleaner energy use across the state.

Preventing blanket bans by landlords or housing associations could remove one of the biggest barriers for residents who want to generate some of their own power.

What's being done?

For now, the bill's next major hurdle is the governor's decision.

Dafis said, "And we think that she will, New Jersey will become the 10th state in the U.S. to allow plug-in solar, providing a DIY option for residents, and a more affordable option for residents looking to curb rising utility bills without altering their roofs."

If the bill becomes law, residents would still need to understand which systems qualify under the 1,200-watt threshold and how to install them safely. The legislation would remove permit requirements and utility approval for most eligible systems.

Maplewood officials also signaled that they want to help spread awareness if the measure is signed.

"So we will keep an eye out on that signing so that we can start getting that information out," Dafis said.

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