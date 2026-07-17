New Jersey council approves 400,000-square-foot AI center, and residents demand bill answers

A video from multiple Kenilworth, New Jersey, council meetings is gaining fresh attention after a resident posted footage of numerous contentious exchanges over a huge AI data center and argued that officials had not shown clear evidence that local electricity bills would stay the same.

What happened?

Shared on TikTok, the video shows a woman confronting borough officials after Kenilworth approved CoreWeave's planned AI data center, a project spanning more than 400,000 square feet. The video is a compilation of numerous moments from multiple council meetings showing her confronting council members. Her core complaint was that no independent analysis had been released to demonstrate that household power costs would not increase.

She said borough leaders were repeating information supplied by the company instead of presenting an outside review. In the post's caption, she wrote, "The people just want transparent about surveillance, health safety, bills, and the real intentions behind this 'center.'"

After an official questioned her during the meeting, she responded with the line that captured her frustration: "That's why we have more questions. Because our brains are literally functioning."

Why does it matter?

AI data centers are becoming a growing flashpoint across the country because they can require enormous amounts of electricity to power servers and cooling systems. When that demand rises sharply, residents often worry utilities will eventually pass infrastructure costs on to customers.

The question is not whether AI is advancing — it is who pays for the buildout, who lives next to it, and who is left without answers until after approvals are in place.

Cost is only part of the debate. The video also reflects concerns about surveillance, health and safety, and whether communities are being given meaningful information before local governments approve major industrial projects.

The same tension is surfacing in towns across the country: People may want innovation, but they also want transparency, oversight, and respect for the neighborhoods that will bear the burden.

What's being done?

At the local level, residents like the woman in this video are showing up, asking questions on the record, and refusing to accept vague answers. Public pressure can push officials and developers to release studies, explain permitting decisions, and address consumer costs more directly.

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