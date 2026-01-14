Texas homebuilders are preparing for grid outages — here's the resilience tech 70% of buyers are installing

"We're not constrained by demand right now; we're constrained by supply."

New home builders in Texas are investing in safeguards over amenities in an effort to combat grid strain and weather-related outage concerns.

That's according to leaders from Austin battery-maker Base Power, who told The Builder's Daily that they are seeing a majority of residents in new-build communities add their product — a pack that can pair with home solar to keep the lights on during a blackout.

"In most of them it's still an elective program, and almost 70% of them say yes," Base finance and business development lead Brent Schwartz said.

It's part of an expanding market as residents around the country search for solutions to the same problems being faced by Texans, including outages and surging electricity rates that are rising faster than inflation.

Fortunately, resources are available to help you navigate the battery landscape as options grow.

Experts from EnergySage are helping more homeowners with curated quotes, installer recommendations, and other information. EnergySage partnered with Qmerit to leverage more expertise that guarantees you find the best price with substantial savings.

BioLite is an example of a wall-hung version that plugs into a regular outlet, staying charged for when it's needed. CNET reported that it starts at $1,999. Most other systems that pair with solar cost on average $11,000, according to EnergySage.

Base operates with a membership plan, an upfront installation cost, and set utility rates, per its website. Revenue comes from the grid, not homeowners, allowing for stable rates and "no hidden fees."

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

The packs come in handy during line-dropping storms.

Climate Central reported that between 2000 and 2023, 80% of the country's 1,755 major blackouts were from extreme weather. Texas had the most, with 210 outages.

It's a costly trend, as 2025 will be the sixth year that global storm losses exceed $100 billion, with $40 billion resulting from the deadly Los Angeles wildfires, according to global insurance firm Swiss Re.

Supercharged weather events, including wildfires, are more likely because of air pollution-fueled planet warming, NASA's experts added.

Home solar and energy-saving heat pumps are among other upgrades that can help customers reduce or eliminate their energy bills even more, potentially slashing heating and cooling costs by 50%. The Cool Down's HVAC Explorer can help you find the right system for your home at the right price. The tech also limits reliance on smog-producing energy sources that burn coal and gas.

For its part, Base is continuing to build partnerships with contractors who are including its packs in new homes, according to The Builder's Daily.

The demand is creating a unique scenario.

"We're not constrained by demand right now; we're constrained by supply — how fast can we build this factory, how fast can we ramp it," CEO Zach Dell said, per The Builder's Daily.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



