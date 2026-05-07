This briefcase-sized battery can protect your appliances during blackouts

"Modern life depends on electricity — yet most of us feel powerless to control it."

Homeowners looking to protect their homes from power outages have typically had two main options: a whole-home battery system, such as the Tesla Powerwall, or a noisy, potentially hazardous fuel-powered generator.

Now, a new high-tech battery is emerging, offering a third possibility for those in need of backup power.

The Pila Mesh Home Battery is about the size of a briefcase and packs a surprising amount of power. The unit was designed to slip in between forgotten spaces, like above your fridge, while giving your appliances ready access to reliable energy.

Pila is on a mission to help homeowners gain energy independence.

"Modern life depends on electricity — yet most of us feel powerless to control it," Pila's website explained.

"At Pila, we believe energy should be intelligent and quietly dependable. It should adapt to how and where you live. It should work in the background and seamlessly into your home, and give you confidence instead of anxiety."

While conventional home batteries often require complex rewiring and professional installation, the Pila Mesh Home Battery is designed to be plug-and-play. Setup is simple: plug the unit into a standard wall outlet, then connect the appliances you want to power, from a fridge to your Wi-Fi router.

Despite its small size, the Mesh Home Battery can keep appliances running for hours. In fact, it packs enough energy to power a normal fridge for 32 hours and charge your phone 113 times.

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While you only need one unit to get started, the Mesh Home Battery can be paired with additional Pila batteries to give you as much energy as you need for your vital appliances.

Renters rarely install home battery backups because they have limited control over their living space and no easy way to take the technology with them when they move. The Mesh Home Battery changes that, thanks to its compact design and simple setup.

Many homeowners know that home batteries are useful during power outages, but fewer realize they can also help to lower utility bills. By charging your batteries when electricity rates are low, you can then use that stored energy during times of peak rates.

The Pila Home Mesh Battery starts at $1,299 and is expected to ship in the summer of 2026.

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