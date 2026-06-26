After one last tank of gas, new Escalade IQ owner stops to charge once and sees the EV appeal

"Now you see why EV owners won't go back to gas."

An online post about bringing home an EV is giving drivers another reason to think about making the switch.

The exchange centered on a long trip in an Escalade IQ that was new to its owner.

What happened?

Writing in the electric vehicles forum on Reddit, the original poster recounted the trip home in the SUV. Despite losing time to road construction, they made it with just one break to charge.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Paid for a full tank of gas in my Expedition one last time and that felt great!" the OP wrote. "Picked up the car for the 369-mile return trip and promptly enjoyed an extra two hours of nighttime road construction delays. We took some advice to charge when we could and charged for a bathroom break about three hours in."

The "well-informed" EV dealer also helped the new owner learn how to charge.

"The car was not at 100% when we got there, but he did that on purpose to teach us how to charge it," the EV owner wrote.

By the end of the post, the mood was unmistakable: "Now to master one-pedal driving and home charging! … P.S.: She is so pretty."

Why does it matter?

The drive offers a real-world example for people wondering about range in large electric SUVs.

The original poster's "one last" tank of gas also underscores a common cost comparison: Gas SUVs can be expensive to fill, while charging is often much cheaper, especially when it happens at home.

Since public fast charging costs more, many EV owners reduce costs by doing most of their charging at home and avoiding expenses such as oil changes.

The post also highlights that charging a big-battery vehicle with a Level 1 setup is slow, which makes a Level 2 charger a worthwhile convenience upgrade for many households.

What are people saying?

Commenters chimed in with practical advice and encouragement.

"That Escalade IQ has a big, big battery. You'll want to get L2 charging set up at home. Have fun with your new EV cruiser," one wrote.

The OP said: "Plugged it into the L1 and it says it will be fully charged (to 80%) by Thursday (it's Saturday)."

Others focused on the driving experience itself.

"One-pedal driving is so intuitive and superior. You'll be an expert in two days," one user wrote. Another added: "Now you see why EV owners won't go back to gas." The original poster's response: "I do see it!"

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