South Korean company rolls out ultra-fast EV charging technology

According to SK Signet, the design phase of the charger is complete, and the company has begun production in the United States.

If you own an electric vehicle, you might already be familiar with the convenience of at-home charging.

At public charging stations, however, convenient and fast charging is not always possible. This is quickly changing as companies rush to build out fast-charging networks to expand the adoption of EVs.

One of the latest technological advancements comes in the form of a 400-kilowatt ultra-fast charger from SK Signet.

According to Electrek, the South Korean manufacturer's new charging tech is designed to deliver the high-voltage power that next-generation EVs need while taking up minimal space.

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Michelle Lewis, a writer for the outlet, explained that more and more auto manufacturers are unveiling EVs with batteries that can take advantage of high charging speeds. This move is pushing charging networks to develop systems that can deliver more power without making installations more complicated.

Faster charging speeds and a wider network of public chargers could help drive more consumers toward all-electric vehicles. Already, EV owners save thanks to significantly lower maintenance costs and by avoiding high gas prices.

But drivers who charge at home save even more by taking advantage of low electricity rates. If you're curious about how much an at-home charger can save you, the charging experts at Qmerit can help by getting you free estimates on Level 2 charger installations.

SK Signet designed its new charger with a compact footprint, reducing the need for extensive on-site construction. That could make installations easier and lower upfront costs for developers.

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According to SK Signet, the design phase of the charger is complete, and the company has begun production in the United States. It is planning to expand to Europe by the end of the year.

"With ultra-fast charging demand ramping up alongside higher-voltage EVs, compact, high-power systems like this are likely to become the new baseline for public charging infrastructure," Lewis wrote.

Commenters were excited about the prospect of these units.

"Perfect for refitting defunct gas stations," one said.

"These are getting more and more interesting; soon gas stations can install these in their lots," another added.

While such upgrades make public charging easier for drivers, the most convenient option is juicing up at home with a Level 2 charger. Connect with Qmerit to find the best deal on at-home chargers based on your home and budget.

And, to save even more on charging costs, consider upgrading to solar. By using energy from panels to charge your EV, you can drive on essentially free power. Free tools from EnergySage can help you get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes. Homeowners who consult with EnergySage experts can save up to $10,000 on the cost of solar purchases and installations.

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