World's first mass-produced semi-solid-state EV hits 100,000 in China after just 8 months

The quick ramp-up suggests newer designs could be moving from talking points to mainstream products faster than many drivers expected.

China's new MG4 electric vehicle is reaching a major milestone at remarkable speed.

Just eight months after debuting, the electric hatchback that SAIC Motor calls the world's first mass-produced EV with a semi-solid-state battery has already reached 100,000 units produced.

That quick ramp-up suggests newer battery designs could be moving from industry talking points to mainstream products faster than many drivers may have expected.

SAIC Motor introduced the all-new MG4 at the Chengdu Auto Show last year, with five trims, starting at about $10,000. The semi-solid-state version starts at roughly $14,500, per Electrek.

According to SAIC Motor, the MG4 has also recorded more than 10,000 sales for seven consecutive months and ranked among the top three sellers in its segment. In April alone, sales exceeded 13,000 units.

The hatchback is available with either 42.8-kilowatt-hour or 53.95-kWh lithium-ion phosphate battery packs, depending on the trim. The semi-solid-state variant uses a 53.95-kWh manganese-based lithium-ion battery and offers a range of about 330 miles. Every version uses a front-mounted electric motor rated at 120 kilowatts and can charge from 30% to 80% in just 20 minutes with DC fast charging.

The biggest development here is not only the sales pace — it is what those sales could indicate about battery technology. Semi-solid-state batteries are built with far less liquid electrolyte, which SAIC MG says can reduce combustion risk and improve cycle life.

For drivers, that could mean added peace of mind and a battery that performs better over time. In dense urban areas, where EVs are often parked in garages, apartment buildings, and crowded public spaces, improved safety can be especially meaningful.

The MG4 also combines that newer battery technology with pricing aimed at the mass market and charging speeds that should feel practical for everyday use. A lower starting price and a 20-minute fast-charge session could make EV ownership easier to work into daily life, especially for commuters and families looking to avoid long charging stops.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.