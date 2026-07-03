Japan discovers its first new bird species since 1982, and it was hiding in a lookalike warbler's DNA

The two birds are almost impossible to distinguish by sight.

Scientists may have just identified a new bird species in Japan for the first time since 1982, after genetic evidence split what had been treated as a single rare bird into two species.

What happened?

An international team found that the small migratory Ijima's Leaf Warbler, which lives only on two remote Japanese island chains, includes a Tokara Islands population genetically distinct from birds on the Izu Islands.

Although the two birds are almost impossible to distinguish by sight, researchers used DNA sequencing, whole-genome analysis, fieldwork, museum specimens, and close study of their songs to establish the split.

As reported by ScienceDaily, the result is official recognition of the Tokara population as a distinct species, the Tokara Leaf Warbler.

Per Alström, a researcher at Uppsala University and one of the scientists involved in the peer-reviewed study published in PNAS Nexus, said the finding points to a broader conservation challenge.

"This shows how important it is to use genetic methods to reveal hidden biodiversity at a time of global biodiversity crisis. These methods can help provide more complete knowledge on which to base future nature conservation efforts," Alström said, per ScienceDaily.

Why does it matter?

As the researchers explained in the study itself, the work "highlights the importance of integrating genomics with taxonomy for uncovering cryptic avian diversity but also provides a critical foundation for future conservation efforts."

Recognition of a new bird species can also shape how conservation efforts are prioritized and how vulnerable wildlife is protected before populations decline further. Recognizing the Tokara bird as a separate species could help it qualify for stronger monitoring and protection.

The researchers said the Tokara Leaf Warbler appears to be no less rare than the Ijima's Leaf Warbler, which the International Union for Conservation of Nature already lists as Vulnerable and which Japan protects as a Natural Monument.

The scientists now want both birds to receive Vulnerable status and say ongoing monitoring will be important so changes in population size are detected early and these rare island species are protected.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.