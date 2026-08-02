Nevada residents pack forum, wait in the heat to oppose data centers over water fears

"There is nothing in writing that requires them to protect our aquifer."

A discussion in Nye County, Nevada, about hyperscale data centers drew a much larger crowd than expected, with hundreds of residents showing up to express their concerns over the projects entering the area.

For many in attendance, one concern overshadowed the rest: keeping proposed projects away from the region's water.

What's happening?

According to the local paper, the Pahrump Valley Times, county officials hosted a public forum in late July regarding a possible large-scale data center development in the area.

Before the event began, the chambers were already over capacity, with some residents having to wait outside in the heat until it was their turn for public comment.

The gathering was organized by Commissioners Ian Bayne and Bruce Jabbour.

"I had no idea this many would show up," Jabbour said at the start of the event, according to the Pahrump Valley Times.

The local outlet noted that developer Russ Meads, who is involved with a controversial data center proposal in the region called the Manse Technology Campus, told attendees his stake in the valley is personal.

"I've lived here over 30 years in the valley — my family lives here," Meads said. "We want to continue to live here generationally, so obviously, I want nothing that is going to harm our community."

Even so, many speakers focused on possible downsides of the project, including water demand, contamination, noise, and pressure on local infrastructure.

Greg Hafen II, a Nevada assemblyman and owner of Pahrump Utilities Company, expressed concerns. "There is nothing in writing that requires them to protect our aquifer," Hafen said.

Why does it matter?

In this arid part of Nevada, the dispute keeps coming back to water. And what is happening in Nye County also fits into a broader national argument over hyperscale data centers.

These facilities power cloud computing and artificial intelligence. AI may be able to offer some real benefits, including helping utilities balance electricity demand and improving renewable energy forecasting.

But the same facilities can also use huge amounts of electricity and water, add stress to power grids, potentially drive up energy costs for locals, and raise security and misuse concerns.

The Pahrump Valley Times reported that Martin Zam, a data center industry veteran with decades of experience, offered a stark assessment during the meeting.

"Although data centers are necessary — and really, inevitable — they do not belong where you have a large concentration of people or a large concentration of wildlife that needs to be tended to," Zam told attendees.

"I worked in and around them for so many years and I cannot think of a single example where the neighborhood has benefitted from having a data center local to it," Zam added.

What's next?

Supporters of the Manse Technology Campus have scheduled future public forums to discuss the project while local opponents are planning protests.

The Nye County Commission is also hosting a public hearing regarding a bill that aims to stop data centers from entering towns in the region that do not have elected board members.

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