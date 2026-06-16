2,297 feet underground, a giant Chinese detector catches ghost particles changing 'flavors'

"It really makes me look forward to more exciting results in the future."

Scientists are using a detector in China, positioned 2,297 feet below the surface, to investigate neutrinos, the so-called "ghost particles" that pass through people in huge numbers every second.

Fresh findings from the Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory, known as JUNO, have drawn notice because researchers say the instrument has produced some of the sharpest evidence yet of neutrinos changing from one type to another, according to ABC News.

What happened?

JUNO began collecting data in August and was designed to study neutrinos and antineutrinos, minuscule particles that have existed since the universe's earliest era.

Because they carry almost no mass and almost never interact with other matter, neutrinos are famously hard to spot.

Inside the detector's huge spherical chamber, the antineutrinos can strike other particles and create faint bursts of light that researchers record.

The group reported its first results in a Nature paper based on only two months of observations.

Even with that limited run, the instrument produced remarkably precise measurements of how neutrinos oscillate among three different "flavors" as they travel through space.

Why does it matter?

One unresolved question is the neutrino mass hierarchy; scientists still do not know which neutrino mass states are heavier and which are lighter.

Answering it could shed light on the most basic behavior of matter and on why the universe took its present form.

Tools such as JUNO push the boundaries of detection, data collection, and international scientific collaboration.

Those advances can extend into other fields that depend on measuring extremely faint signals.

Two other major neutrino efforts, Japan's Hyper-Kamiokande and the U.S.-based Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment, are expected to begin collecting data within the next decade, giving scientists multiple ways to investigate the same cosmic mystery.

Duke physicist Kate Scholberg, who was not involved in the research, said, "It really makes me look forward to more exciting results in the future."

Study co-author Liangjian Wen also emphasized the detector's potential, saying it "will be able to test the finer ripples" that separate neutrino flavors and masses.

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