Residents say Louisville data center rose before they knew it as officials weigh a moratorium

"Why are we too afraid to put our residents over private predatory development?"

Residents living near a fast-rising data center in Louisville say the project took shape before they fully understood what was being built next door. Now, local officials are weighing whether to pause future projects while the city updates its rules.

What's happening?

A proposed moratorium on new data center development came before Louisville Metro's Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday, June 2, Spectrum News reported.

Metro Council members Jennifer Chappell and Shameka Parrish-Wright brought the proposal forward, saying the city's Land Development Code does not adequately address hyperscale data centers.

"Why are we too afraid to put our residents over private predatory development?" Chappell said.

The two officials said they want code changes and a more deliberate review system. Brian Davis of the Office of Planning said the recommendations to update the Land Development Code are nearly complete and expected next week, with 30 days set aside for public feedback.

Their concerns were heightened by a data center already under construction in Rubbertown. Chappell and Parrish-Wright said constituents were frustrated by the speed of the buildout and that the PowerHouse Data Centers and Poe Companies development sought zoning and permitting under the label "telecommunications hotel."

One nearby resident, Troy Morrison, said he did not fully learn about the project until after work had begun. He said he has since decided to list his home for sale.

Why does it matter?

Neighbors have raised concerns about water pressure, strain on the electric system, and whether major industrial-style projects are being approved without enough public visibility or input.

Communities across the country are trying to determine how data centers fit into local planning. These facilities support digital services that many people use every day, but they also require significant land, electricity, and, in some cases, water, which can put pressure on local infrastructure.

In Louisville, those issues are colliding with a broader one: whether residents should have a clearer voice before large, energy-intensive developments are approved near their homes.

What's being done?

City officials appear to be moving toward a more formal framework for future projects rather than changing the status of the Rubbertown site. Residents will have a 30-day comment period after publication of the updated Land Development Code.

If new rules are adopted, they would apply only to future proposals for data centers and telecommunications hotels.

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