Nebraska residents push for data center moratorium as fears grow over Gage County farmland

"And to watch this ground get swallowed up for this type of purpose, just takes the opportunity away."

As pressure grows over a possible data center near Adams, Nebraska, Gage County residents are asking county leaders for more time — and for a more transparent public process — before farmland is converted into an industrial-scale project.

What's happening?

County leaders are weighing that request more than a month after the Gage County Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended an 18-month moratorium. According to Nebraska Public Media, that recommendation followed a four-hour hearing in which residents pushed for a pause while regulations are written.

The July 22 board meeting ended without a hearing date. Nebraska Public Media reported that supervisors cited absent members and scheduling conflicts tied to the county fair and protest hearings, and said they expect to set a meeting date in August.

During the meeting, Gage County resident Jeff Beuchler urged the board to act. "I'm here to request the meeting from a fact standpoint. This board is appointed and is tasked with setting policies. (The commission) came back to you with a unanimous request. They did not make that decision lightly. Set a hearing so (the public's) views can be expressed to you."

Why does it matter?

The frustration in Gage County reflects a scene playing out in rural communities across the country: Who benefits when large-scale infrastructure arrives, and who bears the consequences?

Debbie Ideus, who has lived in her home in Adams for 50 years, said the nearby land is tied to her family's hope of continuing its farming legacy. "This is our land," Ideus said. "We hope to have our family continue the legacy of farming. And to watch this ground get swallowed up for this type of purpose, just takes the opportunity away. I don't understand it at all."

Residents also say the process matters as much as the proposal itself. Several argued that morning meetings make it harder for working families to attend and speak publicly. Many residents are worried not only about losing farmland, but also about losing local control over what happens to it.

What's being done?

Supporters of the proposal say the 18-month moratorium would give Gage County time to review data center plans and write regulations before any project moves ahead.

Local farmer Tim Naveen said any public hearing should be held in the evening so more residents can take part. "I've attended several of these meetings now and the chairman is not present at them," Naveen said. "He can't make it at this time. It's too early." Naveen also argued that if a developer is serious about the project, it should be willing to comply with strict local rules.

As is the case in communities across the country, residents want leaders to slow down and put safeguards in place before decisions are made that could permanently reshape the landscape.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.