Chinese company makes key breakthrough that could be game changer for EV industry — here are the details

It's widely seen as the next frontier in EV technology.

A Chinese battery manufacturer has cleared a major hurdle to bring its newest technology to the market, and it could be a game changer for the electric vehicle industry.

According to CarNewsChina.com, battery maker CATL announced that its Naxtra sodium-ion battery passed the GB 38031-2025 Safety Requirements for Power Batteries of Electric Vehicles certification earlier this month. It is the first sodium-ion battery to meet that safety standard.

This standard will officially be implemented next year, but Naxtra managing to clear the bar early is a fantastic sign for the company. Sodium-ion batteries are widely seen as the next frontier in EV technology. They reduce dependence on lithium reserves, which are more finite than sodium, and require less carbon to function than their lithium counterparts. They also work better in colder climates than lithium-ion batteries.

For example, according to CarNewsChina.com, the Naxtra will maintain 90% of optimal operating capacity in temperatures as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius (minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit). It also has a 500-kilometer (310-mile) range and a lifespan of 10,000 charges.

EV battery technology continues to advance by leaps and bounds. Scientists recently created a self-healing battery that improves safety immensely, while another company recently unveiled the first EV using a solid-state battery.

Even with the current market of EV batteries, owning an electric vehicle is a great way to save on fuel and repair costs. With ever-increasing range, a steadily growing global charging infrastructure, and zero harmful carbon pollution, it's getting easier to own an EV.

CATL plans to put the new batteries into production by December and use them in its Choco-swap vehicle models.

