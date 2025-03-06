Scientists make incredible findings about unexpected factor that can increase students' performance: 'More willing and open to learning'

"No doubt this will provide welcome relief for students."

A new study has scientists reinforcing the power of nature and its effect on us. Researchers at the University of Melbourne found that nature exposure improves memory and attention in students.

According to a school release on Phys.org, the researchers examined the effects of different nature interventions, including park walks, greening up indoor areas with plants or green walls, playing in outdoor green areas of the school, and gardening. Passive forms of nature interventions, such as a window with an outdoor view, were also taken into consideration for the purposes of the study.

"Our review supports the effectiveness of short-term nature interventions to improve attentional functioning," states the study.

As a result, the researchers found that nature plays a supportive role in students' learning processes by encouraging attention and memory functions.

The study is a prime example of the power of nature and its positive impact. By spreading climate awareness, teachers can foster an appreciation for natural landscapes in young students.

"There are multiple associations with this positive nature-cognition relationship," the release noted. "Nature can lift our mood and well-being, helping students to become more willing and open to learning."

Other studies have also emphasized the benefits of nature. Researchers have also found that outdoor activities, such as gardening, can increase overall well-being and improve physical health.

Nature exposure has also been proven as an effective form of therapy for treating mental health.

Different ways schools can incorporate nature exposure into the learning experience include adding indoor plants to classrooms, taking students outside, and growing a school garden. "The effort will be well worth it as time in nature can enhance learning goals," according to the release.

"No doubt this will provide welcome relief for students who are struggling to cope with all the learning demands of school and technology," it adds. "But it can also provide an outlet for students to express their care for and interest in protecting our natural environment."

