New research reveals one simple factor that can dramatically improve human health: 'Maximum impact'

We all have a general understanding that being outside and around nature is beneficial for our mental health — hence the popularity of the phrase "touch grass." But recent research shows that connecting to the natural world can significantly improve our physical health as well.

The recent efforts build on a 2020 study from Natural England, an environment-focused advisory body to the British government, which showed that "regular access to greenspace reduces [general practitioner] visits by 28% and could save the [National Health Service] £2.1 billion annually."

Of course, improving access to green space usually isn't as easy as deciding to build a new park in a low-income area. Financial and infrastructural contexts are always at play in these discussions. But that's where NE is innovating in green design.

Through data collected as recently as May 2025, NE determined that about one-third of Great Britain's population can't access a green space within 15 minutes of home and that such environmental deficits predictably affect more impoverished communities. The organization developed specific mapping techniques through its Green Infrastructure Network program that attempt to identify which areas of the country are most in need of "nature-based solutions" and where NE can be of "maximum impact."

NE's methods are starting to produce results in cities and towns throughout Britain. In Bradford, libraries are beginning to integrate natural life into their designs and offerings, while new local mental health initiatives such as the Green Therapy Programme connect patients with their natural surroundings.

Meanwhile, the Doorstep to Landscape program in Birmingham is reaching citizens where they are and attempting to help them reimagine their communities on their own terms, as research shows that many people who do not grow up around nature often stay away from it out of fear of not belonging. Thus, Doorstep to Landscape attempts to give nature back to the people.

Making our world an environmentally friendly and sustainable one may seem like a daunting task. It's a massive undertaking, and with weather events worsened by increasing global temperatures happening more and more frequently these days, spending so much time and energy on the problem may seem futile. But Natural England's success is a reminder of the power of incremental change.

If we all focus on making our local communities greener, we might start seeing noticeable progress on a grander scale sooner than we think.

