Nashville leaders approve pause, new rules for data centers as zoo-site fight grows

Concerns have become even more significant during the AI boom.

Nashville councilmembers voted to pause new data center permits in the wake of concerns over a proposal for a facility near the city zoo, according to the Nashville Banner.

What's happening?

This week, Nashville's Metro Council cast final votes on three measures — 1391, 1392, and 1448.

Bills 1391 and 1392 will add zoning regulations related to noise, water use, and construction distance minimums from certain areas, like schools, while Bill 1448 will put new data center permits on hold until December.

The policy push emerged as resistance intensified over a DC Blox facility proposed near the Nashville Zoo.

At a prior meeting, Councilmember Courtney Johnston said establishing a moratorium until December would give city departments more time to prepare for further proposals, according to local news station WZTV.

On the zoo-area project, meanwhile, Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell has taken an especially strong position by pursuing eminent domain to stop the development, the local outlet reported.

O'Connell has said anticipated municipal-space needs for Nashville International Airport's expansion are driving his efforts to stop the data center construction in that location.

Why does it matter?

While data center developers claim large facilities can bring investments and support services people rely on every day, there are also concerns that these centers can generate constant noise, strain local water supplies, and increase electricity demands.

Those concerns have become even more significant amid the industry boom in artificial intelligence — digital operations that rely on data centers.

While AI may be used to help optimize the energy grid and support the integration of wind and solar power, the data centers that power AI can also require enormous amounts of electricity and water, prompting infrastructure, economic, and environmental questions.

Rapid growth in the facilities can lead to higher utility costs, pressure on the power grid, security risks, misuse, and other unintended consequences. The site proposed near the Nashville Zoo has also underscored key questions about what kind of infrastructure belongs near neighborhoods and public destinations.

Tensions around data center developments have surfaced in communities elsewhere in Tennessee and around the country as residents and officials weigh the potential benefits of AI-driven efficiency against the costs of facility expansion in the absence of effective safeguards.

What's being done?

DC Blox, a developer behind the zoo-area proposal, maintains that its sites are purpose-built to address issues such as noise, water use, and related impacts.

Even so, the fight over this proposal indicates that design features by themselves may not settle the bigger questions about where data centers belong and how much burden communities should be forced to absorb.

With the moratorium approved, Nashville will have a limited window to create clearer rules before more facilities may receive approvals per Tennessee law, which deems that "developments be considered under the regulations in place at the time they start the permitting process."

In the meantime, O'Connell's eminent domain measure — aimed at blocking the DC Blox proposal already in process — is set for a final vote in early August, according to the Nashville Banner.

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