NASA launches incredible tech that can predict tsunamis: 'Paradigm shift'

NASA technology is proving it can buy precious time in the bid for early detection of tsunamis, according to a recent article from Phys.org. Called GUARDIAN, the system detected a tsunami about 30 to 40 minutes before waves reached Hawai'i this summer (the name is short for GNSS Upper Atmospheric Real-time Disaster Information and Alert Network — with GNSS standing for Global Navigation Satellite System). The tech could help address the problem of limited advance warning for tsunamis, giving scientists and emergency officials more time to prepare.

During a powerful magnitude 8.8 earthquake near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula in July, GUARDIAN caught wind of the approaching waves in as little as 20 minutes after the quake, via pressure distortions detectable in the atmosphere, per the news report. Though the tsunami did not lead to extensive damage in Hawai'i, the event served as a test of the system.

"Those extra minutes of knowing something is coming could make a real difference when it comes to warning communities in the path," said Siddharth Krishnamoorthy, a Jet Propulsion Laboratory scientist working on the project, per the article.

When a tsunami forms, the ocean's surface shifts dramatically, pushing air upward into the atmosphere. That disturbance then ripples through the ionosphere — the upper layer of Earth's atmosphere — where GUARDIAN detects tiny distortions in signals for satellites. The system uses this data to register a tsunami's presence in near-real time, before waves reach land.

Traditional tsunami warnings rely on ocean-based pressure sensors and seismic data — and GUARDIAN is meant to augment these systems — but these tools can be slow or sparse. "NASA's GUARDIAN can help fill the gaps," Christopher Moore, director of the NOAA Center for Tsunami Research, said in the article.

Experts such as Bill Fry, chair of the United Nations group that oversees tsunami early warning in the Pacific, called GUARDIAN part of a technological "paradigm shift" for the next generation of early warning and detection systems. In practice, that could mean giving vulnerable coastal communities an hour or more to evacuate in certain situations — time that could save thousands of lives.

The system is still experimental, but its trial run during the Kamchatka quake demonstrates its ability to work under pressure. A newly added AI system now helps analyze satellite data and flag warning signs faster, while a prototype messaging service pushes alerts to tsunami experts worldwide.

While GUARDIAN won't stop tsunamis from forming, it offers a powerful new layer of protection. Authorities hope the system will be integrated into global early warning networks in the coming years. Beyond helping keep people safe, GUARDIAN could also encourage international cooperation as coastal communities around the world are given a fighting chance against a growing natural hazard.

