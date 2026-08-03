California targets recycling's blind spot with Napa County soft plastics pilot

"We're just working on systems and end markets so that we can make progress."

This summer, roughly 1,000 households across Napa County, California, have received a yellow crate to place next to their trash and recycling bins, as a test to see whether a major recycling mishap can finally be addressed.

The yellow crate is part of a soft plastic recycling program that's being tested out through November.

What's happening?

The program, which is run through Napa Recycling & Waste Services and Napa County Recycling & Waste Services, aims to properly separate plastic waste since mixing them together with other recyclables can contribute to chaos in the machinery that sorts it all, the Napa Valley Register reported.

Each crate will house two bags: One clear bag for single-layer clean film, such as shrink wrap, plastic bags, and bubble wrap; and a blue bag that will house "multi-material" packaging, like chip bags and produce pouches.

Before, recycling instructions across Napa County mandated that these items should not be included in recycling bins for pickup.

Why does it matter?

Soft plastics have long posed a major challenge for recycling systems because they are common in everyday life but difficult to process through standard curbside programs. Unlike bottles, cans, and cardboard, they can wrap around moving parts in sorting equipment and interfere with the recovery of other recyclables.

That means even well-meaning residents can create problems when they place these items in the wrong bin. A single bag or sheet of plastic film may not seem significant, but flexible packaging can contaminate loads and slow sorting operations.

Under SB 54, all packaging in California should be recyclable, compostable, or reusable by 2032. This program aims to help overcome how complicated flexible film can be in the process.

What's being done?

By giving participating households the yellow crate, the program is intended to keep the material cleaner and prevent the tangles that make regular curbside recycling so difficult, according to the Napa Valley Register.

For now, the yellow-crate program is an experiment rather than a sweeping new rule. It could help show whether a separate collection system can work for a kind of waste that has long remained outside the usual recycling stream.

Napa County officials are hopeful. When the first 500 spots were opened on a first-come, first-served basis to get the yellow crate and participate, delivery crews reported that residents had very enthusiastic reactions about getting involved. Within a week, all 500 slots were filled, and the groups decided to open it up to more.

"I don't want there to be any confusion on the part of the public that we've magically solved the problem because we really haven't," Tim Dewey-Mattia, NRWS's recycling and public education manager, told the outlet. "We're just working on systems and end markets so that we can make progress."

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