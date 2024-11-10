Engineers explore new realm of science with revolutionary imaging method: 'We can see changes long before … any other technique'

The scientists hope to use the new perspective to better gauge "novel mechanical, electrical, or optical properties" of the materials being studied.

DNA and other small molecules in labs at Tufts University had better get used to saying "cheese."

That's because the Massachusetts experts have developed an amazing imaging method that can provide the best detail yet for materials as small as DNA molecules, which are about 1.6 nanometers in diameter. For reference, a human hair is about 100,000 nanometers wide, according to a lab report published by Tufts Now.

The scientists hope to use the new perspective to better gauge "novel mechanical, electrical, or optical properties" of the materials being studied. More sustainable plastics could be developed with the help of a closer look during development, as one potential outcome.

"Plastics production today is an art based largely on trial and error. You mix polymers that you think might work well together, and you test under conditions that might replicate usage, aging, and environmental exposure, observing mostly macroscopic and microscopic changes in the material," team lead professor Igor Sokolov said.

The Tufts imaging is much more detailed than the black-and-white depictions of atoms available with standard methods. Sokolov's team improved the visual aids with advanced tech and machine learning, a branch of artificial intelligence, to "create a high-resolution map of the material," as described in the lab summary.

The advanced atomic force microscope records 12 different measurements. The image is a colorful spectacle, reminiscent of blotter art. An AI algorithm then profiles each of the materials, providing insight even into surface contours, the experts report.

Strength and durability are a couple of metrics that can be detailed — all at the nano level.

The Tufts summary adds that some car bumpers are made from a polymer/clay particle mix, which was developed through an advanced understanding of its stability, appearance, and safety.

The insight is improved with zoomed-in guidance. And the viewpoint becomes more interesting as the experts expose studied materials to acid, heat, and ultraviolet light.

"We can see changes long before … any other technique, which might only detect changes at the micrometer scale," Sokolov added in the lab report.

Material degradation is another key piece of information. With a closer look, the researchers might be able to develop a plastic that breaks down layer by layer, and more quickly, without leaving harmful particles.

Small microplastics are found almost everywhere on Earth, deep in the ocean and even in human blood. They are causing concerns even during pregnancy, a recent study noted.

Other plastic problems are visible to the human eye, including the 496 million tons of waste Our World in Data reports we make each year, much of it ending up in the ocean.

Recycling is an important way to prevent some of the refuse from becoming litter. Innovators are also coming up with unique options to reuse plastic, including building homes with it. Choosing plastic-free alternatives — including containers and utensils — can both save you money and provide better products.

At Tufts, the team also envisions the detailed imaging helping to develop superior plumbing and construction materials. In dentistry, tooth surfaces could be better understood, specifically how certain substances decay enamel. The knowledge has the potential to lead to improved protective coatings, as an example cited in the summary.

"By looking at the nanoscale changes, we can more quickly extrapolate to what might happen to these new materials over time," Sokolov said in the report.

