They drove a Mustang Mach-E across Route 66 in New Mexico, and said charging was the easy part

"If you think that there are not chargers around you, go to your apps and look."

An EV road trip through the rural stretches of Route 66 might sound like the kind of drive that would trigger range anxiety. But a new video from two road-tripping creators suggests the opposite.

In New Mexico, charging their Ford Mustang Mach-E appeared to be one of the easiest parts of the day. The bigger challenge, instead, seemed to be finding time for all the retro roadside stops, museum visits, and scenic detours.

What happened?

In a recent Route 66 travel video, Liv and Patrick of The Electric Duo made the trip from Tucumcari to Gallup, New Mexico, with stops that included Tucumcari's TP Curios as well as Santa Rosa's Route 66 Auto Museum and the famous Blue Hole.

Near the start of the video, Liv says, "Today's all about New Mexico," as the pair move through a mix of neon signs, classic cars, and the vivid spring water at Santa Rosa's Blue Hole.

Using Apple Maps through CarPlay, they also tried EV route planning in the Mustang Mach-E, which projected the battery percentages they could expect at upcoming stops.

The ease of charging came up repeatedly. During one stop, Patrick said, "We're going to just charge up for like five or 10 minutes," while noting they still could have reached Albuquerque with battery to spare even without using that charger.

He also urged viewers not to assume rural areas are automatically charging deserts, saying, "If you think that there are not chargers around you, go to your apps and look."

Why does it matter?

For many drivers, one of the biggest mental barriers to buying an EV is the fear that road trips — especially through less populated areas — will be inconvenient or even impossible.

However, the video also walked through the practical side of EV travel, including planning ahead, checking alternate charging options, fitting quick top-offs into meal or restroom breaks, and using apps to report equipment that needs maintenance. It showed that with some planning, taking road trips with your EV can be just as easy as using a gas-powered car.

That can translate into real savings for consumers. EVs can help drivers spend less on fuel, and they typically require less routine maintenance than gas-powered vehicles because they do not need oil changes and generally have fewer moving parts that wear down over time. For anyone considering the switch, the TCD Guide has more on making your next car an EV.

Charging at home is also significantly cheaper than relying on public chargers. And Qmerit provides free, instant installation estimates for faster Level 2 home chargers.

What are people saying?

Viewers commented on the scenery, the roadside attractions, and the EV experience.

One commenter wrote, "Wow, so many great things. I am impressed by the young hotel owner who grew up in her hotel, the blue hole and the secret door."

Others focused on the Route 66 setting. "We love ABQ, NM, I-40 and Old Route 66," another commenter said.

A third chimed in with their own EV road-trip experience: "Man I totally missed you guys! I was at the ionna station in [Tucumcari] on my way to Flagstaff with my family on vacation last week in my Etron."

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