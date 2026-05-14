Elon Musk's promised water-recycling plan for his data center has stalled

Elon Musk's xAI arrived in Memphis, Tennessee, with a promise: Its enormous Colossus data center would eventually stop relying on local drinking water for cooling and instead shift to a new water-recycling facility.

Now, that plan has stalled, raising alarm among residents who have spent years trying to protect the area's vulnerable aquifer as the AI boom drives up demand for both electricity and water.

What's happening?

xAI has paused construction on the Memphis water-reuse plant it had promoted as a key environmental safeguard for its first AI data center, according to Politico.

The company had described the facility as a way to treat municipal wastewater and use it to cool its supercomputers, rather than continuing to draw from the same groundwater source that supplies drinking water to Memphis homes. That promise mattered because xAI's growing presence in the area is expected to require enormous amounts of water. Memphis Light, Gas, and Water said the company has requested up to 3.7 million gallons per day for its first two sites.

For a time, the project seemed to be moving ahead. xAI started work in October, got Clean Water Act approval in January, and picked up more construction permits in March before activity halted in April, according to Politico.

Musk later posted on X that the company needed to "focus on finishing" a second data center first and would build the recycling plant afterward. xAI's official account also said its plans "have not changed," but the company has not publicly offered a clear timeline for when construction will resume.

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That uncertainty has frustrated local advocates and experts. Haley Gentry of the Tulane Institute on Water Resources Law and Policy told Politico that if xAI is not legally required to complete the plant, "it's anyone's guess if and when they will continue construction."

Local officials are feeling pressure as well. Memphis Mayor Paul Young wrote on social media that "promises to this community are not optional," while environmental advocates say the city should have secured a binding commitment before allowing the data center expansion to move forward.

Why is the water recycling plant important?

Memphis relies on the Memphis Sand Aquifer for its drinking water, and scientists have warned that the water source is vulnerable to contamination.

According to Politico, researchers have identified breaches in the clay layer that help shield the aquifer, increasing concerns that pollutants from shallower groundwater sources could move downward more easily in some areas. Residents have already spent years pushing back against industrial water use near legacy coal ash sites because of fears that contamination could be drawn toward drinking water wells.

That is why the recycling plant was seen as such an important part of xAI's plans. It offered a way to reduce stress on the aquifer while running an extremely water-intensive facility.

The delay also points to a larger issue tied to the data center boom. AI can offer real benefits, including helping utilities balance the power grid, improving renewable energy forecasting, and accelerating research in medicine and science. But those benefits come with trade-offs, as massive computing facilities require large amounts of electricity and cooling water.

In many cases, that means more air, water, and noise pollution, greater strain on local infrastructure, higher household energy costs, and increased security or misuse risks if the technology expands faster than oversight.

In Memphis, those burdens could grow. xAI is developing a second local data center and has announced plans for a third site just across the Mississippi state line. If the recycling plant remains on hold, those facilities could continue relying on municipal drinking water sources for cooling.

What can be done to hold data center companies accountable?

City leaders say they are still pressing xAI to follow through. Mayor Young's office said it has had recent conversations with company executives and that xAI continues to describe the delay as a sequencing issue rather than a shift in strategy.

There is also growing support beyond Memphis for requiring water reuse at large industrial sites instead of treating it as an optional extra. Experts told Politico that communities need enforceable agreements if they want data centers to actually use recycled water. In other words, promises alone may not be enough.

Local residents can urge city and county officials to require transparent reporting on water and energy use from major data centers, attend permitting and utility meetings, and support community groups working to protect groundwater. They can also push leaders to tie future industrial approvals to binding conservation commitments rather than voluntary pledges.

The fight in Memphis shows what is at stake as AI expands. Communities may welcome jobs and investment, but they also need strong guardrails to protect drinking water, prevent pollution, and make sure the costs of the technology boom do not fall on the public.

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