EPA test finds municipal waste burner destroyed 98% of PFAS compounds, beating expectations

The results do not end the argument over incineration.

A new federal test suggests one controversial tool for handling "forever chemicals" may work better than many critics expected. At a Reworld municipal waste facility in Lake County, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found that a large trash burner destroyed about 98% of the PFAS-related compounds introduced during testing — a notable result for a type of plant often questioned as a disposal option.

What happened?

The EPA and waste management company Reworld recently released findings from PFAS testing at Reworld's Lake County municipal solid waste combustion facility, and the outcome was stronger than expected for this type of burner, according to Waste Dive.

To evaluate how well the combustor could break down PFAS-related compounds, the EPA fed two types of gas into the facility during the experiment, Waste Dive reported. The agency calculated an approximate 98% destruction rate.

PFAS — short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — are designed to resist heat, water, and degradation. Those same qualities have made them useful in products ranging from stain-resistant materials to some food packaging, but they also make PFAS notoriously difficult to dispose of safely.

The researchers said the results do not end the argument over incineration. Because conditions can differ significantly from one municipal waste combustor to another, the report's authors said additional study is still needed.

Why does it matter?

PFAS are often called "forever chemicals" because they can persist in the environment for extremely long periods. That persistence has raised alarms about contamination in air, soil, and drinking water, along with possible risks to human health.

A major challenge is deciding how to deal with waste that already contains PFAS. Incineration has remained controversial because critics worry the process could send the chemicals into the air instead of fully destroying them.

If future testing shows similar results at other facilities, communities could gain another tool for handling stubborn chemical waste more safely. That could help reduce environmental damage and potentially lower some of the enormous cleanup and waste management costs that often fall on taxpayers, utilities, and local governments.

Still, 98% is not 100%, and the results apply only to the compounds tested under one set of operating conditions. Public health protections will still depend on more data, strong monitoring, and careful regulation.

What's being done?

The EPA is continuing to study how large municipal waste combustors handle PFAS-related compounds. The research could help regulators understand when combustion works well, when it does not, and which operating conditions are needed to maximize destruction.

If officials can identify safer disposal methods, it becomes easier for cities and companies to manage contaminated materials without simply shifting the problem elsewhere.

The Lake County findings suggest at least one municipal waste burner may be able to destroy much more PFAS-related material than many people expected, giving regulators a useful data point as they search for safer ways to keep these persistent chemicals out of the environment and, ultimately, people's bodies.

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