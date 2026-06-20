Video shows mother bat fly into a flower for nectar while her baby nurses from her belly

"Amazing. Had no idea they could hover, let alone take their offspring along for the ride."

A recent wildlife video offers an unusual glimpse of parenting on the wing: a bat stops at a flower to sip nectar while her nursing pup hangs from her underside throughout the flight.

What happened?

The clip has been making the rounds on r/NatureIsF***ingLit, where it has collected 1.1k upvotes.

According to a post on Reddit, the clip shows a "Mother bat is flying into a flower to get a drop of nectar while her baby is breastfeeding hanging from her belly." The OP added "credit to Louie Schwartzberg" for the footage.

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

As the footage plays, the mother bat hovers at a blossom and reaches in for nectar, all while the pup stays latched on below.

It's a brief scene, but it shows her getting food for herself and milk for her baby in the same moment, without touching down.

Why does it matter?

For all its charm, the video is also a snapshot of a group of animals with real ecological value.

These nectar-feeding bats pollinate agave, cacti, and other flowers that open at night, helping sustain desert ecosystems and the many species that depend on them.

Among those plants is agave, which many people recognize as the source of tequila.

People often think first of bees when pollination comes up, but bats are part of that work too, helping plants reproduce and ecosystems stay in balance.

If pollinators decline, the consequences can spread through habitats, biodiversity, and food systems.

What are people saying?

Commenters reacted with amazement.

One wrote, "Amazing. Had no idea they could hover, let alone take their offspring along for the ride."

Another summed up the clip with: "Talk about multi tasking…"

Others focused on the baby's grip and the mother's beauty.

"Just hanging on for dear life," one person joked, while another added, "She is so beautiful."

Another reaction read: "Wow! Not something you ever see! Thanks for sharing!"

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