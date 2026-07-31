In India, mosquitoes flash an early warning as enzymes show signs of resistance to a common insecticide

"It is critical that this resistance is not yet widespread."

Mosquitoes in India may be showing early signs that a widely used insecticide is starting to lose some of its effectiveness.

A new study found that Aedes aegypti mosquitoes can sharply boost certain detoxifying enzymes after exposure to α-cypermethrin, a common chemical used in mosquito control programs.

What's happening?

According to Phys.org, researchers in India found that exposure to α-cypermethrin triggered changes in Aedes aegypti that may point to the beginnings of resistance.

At the recommended diagnostic dose, 97.91% of the mosquitoes died — still a high kill rate, but one the researchers viewed as a possible early indication that resistance is emerging.

First author Dr. Rohit Lakhwani, a researcher at the University of Delhi, said, "We show that an Indian Ae. aegypti mosquito population demonstrated a 97.91% mortality rate when exposed to the recommended diagnostic dose of α-cypermethrin. This is an early sign these mosquitoes could be developing resistance to this insecticide."

Published in Frontiers in Tropical Diseases, the study centered on five detoxification enzymes that mosquitoes use to cope with toxic chemical exposure.

β-esterase produced the clearest response, with activity rising more than 21-fold after insecticide exposure, leading the researchers to identify it as the strongest protective mechanism in the study.

CYP450 and GST were also involved, though less strongly.

Why does it matter?

That matters because mosquito-control efforts rely on a limited pool of insecticides.

As mosquitoes get better at breaking down those chemicals, officials could have a tougher time reducing populations that spread dengue and other viral diseases linked to Aedes aegypti.

Senior author Dr. Sarita Kumar, a professor in the Department of Zoology at the University of Delhi, explained the process this way: "When an insecticide enters a mosquito's body, it activates a cellular alarm system. This triggers a cascade of responses within the insect's cells and ramps up production of defensive proteins."

Resistance does not mean a product has suddenly stopped working everywhere, but it does suggest agencies may need to adapt more quickly, rotate chemicals, and combine them with other methods to keep outbreaks under control.

Kumar also noted that resistance can vary widely from place to place because insecticide-use history, environmental conditions, and local control practices all influence how mosquito populations respond.

What's being done?

Researchers said this should be viewed as a warning sign, not as evidence that α-cypermethrin has already stopped working.

Because the changes appear to be showing up at the biochemical level, public health agencies may still have a window to act before resistance becomes more widespread.

The researchers highlighted several ways to respond: rotating insecticides so the same chemical is not used repeatedly, using inhibitors that disrupt mosquito defense systems, and pairing those approaches with biological controls and breeding-site elimination to protect the effectiveness of existing tools.

The researchers cautioned that their findings came from a lab-bred mosquito population observed at one time point, meaning resistance levels could differ in wild populations and in other regions.

"Our study is valuable because it goes beyond showing that resistance exists; it helps explain how it develops at the molecular level," Kumar said. "It is critical that this resistance is not yet widespread. It provides an opportunity for public health authorities to implement resistance management strategies before the insecticide becomes completely ineffective."

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