'Forever chemicals' found in Maryland creek spark warning: Do not fish, wade, or let pets in

Some county officials suspect the PFAS may be connected to firefighting foam.

Residents in parts of Montgomery County in Maryland are being told to avoid a local creek after testing found high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS — a class of synthetic compounds commonly called "forever chemicals."

The county government has released a health advisory, which authorities have said does not affect the area's drinking water supply. Even so, they told residents to stay out of the creek water, avoid fishing there, and keep pets away from the site.

What's happening?

Testing conducted in April found elevated levels of PFAS in a stormwater pond and a nearby stream at Great Seneca Highway and Key West Avenue, according to Montgomery County officials, as cited by NBC4 Washington.

On Monday, the local news outlet reported that the county responded by adding fencing and posting warning notices at the location. In their health advisory, officials described the other actions they are taking to address the situation.

These actions include "directly notifying residents living near the areas with the highest sample results and providing additional information and online resources," "contacting well owners within one mile," and "conducting additional testing, including groundwater and soil in the affected areas."

The Montgomery County government added that it would also be forming a task force to address the issue.

According to NBC, county health officer Kisha Davis said residents should keep children away from the creek, avoid swimming or wading in it, and not let pets drink from the water or enter it. Davis also advised against fishing in those waters or eating fish caught there.

Officials said anyone who comes into contact with the water should immediately wash with soap and water.

Some county officials suspect the PFAS may be connected to firefighting foam previously used at a training facility that closed more than 10 years ago. They added that testing for PFAS has changed over time, according to the local news outlet, and that the chemicals were not detected when the academy shut down in 2015.

Why does it matter?

The term "PFAS" refers to a broad category of synthetic — or man-made — chemicals that have been used in consumer goods and industrial applications for decades. The nickname "forever chemicals" reflects how long they can persist in habitats and human bodies.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, peer-reviewed research has linked exposure to "certain levels" of PFAS to health problems such as cancer, developmental delays in children, and hormone disruption.

A community meeting is set for Wednesday evening, NBC4 Washington reported. Residents seeking more information can visit the county website.

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