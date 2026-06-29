Montana Mom leads opposition to proposed AI data center covering 3,800 football fields

"Good to see someone doing something rather than just complaining online."

In rural Montana, a mother from a homesteading family has become a pivotal voice against plans for an artificial intelligence data center in her community.

What happened?

Developers say the facility's footprint could cover about 3,800 football fields. Much of the pushback has come from one Montana mom and her neighbors.

"She and other local residents say they're worried about the project's potential impact on farmland, wildlife, water resources, and the rural character of the region," read the caption of an Instagram post by the Fruitsnacks meme account (@fruitsnacks) covering the issue.

While many people encounter AI through a screen, the computing behind it relies on vast facilities that require land, energy, cooling, and infrastructure.

Why does it matter?

Across the globe, communities are confronting proposals for ever-larger AI computing sites as companies expand. Proponents frame them as engines for jobs and innovation, while opponents warn that such facilities can overburden electric grids and other local systems.

For people living nearby, the questions are practical: Will cropland still be usable, will animal habitat be disturbed, and will dependable water remain available?

This Montana mother's advocacy reflects a broader question about who benefits from rapid tech expansion — and who bears the costs.

People in the area say the proposed center raises alarms about preserving farmland, protecting wildlife, safeguarding water, and maintaining the community's rural identity.

Others in the larger conversation emphasize the potential for employment and tech-sector growth. Still, the Montana backlash suggests many towns want those promised gains measured against the consequences of constructing AI infrastructure on this scale.

What are people saying?

The comment section was a mix of support for the homesteading mother and support for embracing the new technology.

"Good to see someone doing something rather than just complaining online," one said.

"Fight on," another added.

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