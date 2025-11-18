Experts sound alarm about hidden threat lurking in our walls: 'My family's health kept declining, and we had no idea why'

The growth speed is one of the reasons why many people discover it after they've already gotten sick.

Mold can grow within 24 to 48 hours after moisture enters a home, making it one of the fastest-moving hazards that appears after a major storm or flooding. Its rapid growth is one of the reasons why many people discover it after they've already gotten sick.

The issue becomes more pervasive as extreme weather pushes more households into damp conditions. As reported by CBS News, these exposures often continue long-term.

What's happening?

According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, severe storms in Tallahassee, Florida, in the summer of 2024 caused billions of dollars in damage, leading to mold overtaking homes. Among them was the off-campus apartment of college student Danae Daniels, who found mold upon her return from an internship.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mold exposure is tied to congestion, asthma flare-ups, and skin irritation, and more prolonged exposure can contribute to rare lung inflammation and illnesses linked to mycotoxins.

CBS also reported that some residents, like Houston's Lauren Lowenstein, only discovered hidden mold after years of respiratory decline and specialized testing.

"For five years, my family's health kept declining, and we had no idea why," Lowenstein told the outlet.

In connection, a review funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development found that disaster-recovery grants under the Community Development Block Grant program began distributing funds an average of 20 months after disasters, according to CBS.

The delays left families living in unsafe conditions while waiting for repairs. Tanya Locklear, a North Carolina resident, told CBS that her family endured headaches, nosebleeds, and breathing problems while waiting for assistance. It's important to note that remediation can cost tens of thousands of dollars in severe cases, leaving many households unable to address the problem without assistance.

Why is clean air a necessity?

According to CBS, an estimated 47% of U.S. residential buildings contain mold or dampness, and roughly 95 million people live in flood-prone (therefore mold-prone) coastal areas. Because mold often grows out of sight, many households are exposed for months or years without knowing the source of their symptoms.

Indoor air threats extend beyond mold, and similar concerns appear in studies of fine particulate matter inside homes. For example, fine particles can trigger respiratory and cardiovascular problems, especially for children and older adults.

Similarly affecting human health, like the heart and lungs, pollution, which shows up in the air we breathe, can be more harmful than alcohol or drugs, and there are large gaps in public awareness. These risks fall hardest on vulnerable communities, mirroring the CBS report documenting the prolonged exposure of households unable to remediate or move.

What's being done about mold exposure?

Some local groups are stepping in where federal assistance has fallen short. In North Carolina, the Robeson County Disaster Survival and Resiliency School created a "mold busters" program that trains residents to safely remove mold and provides remediation services for families, according to CBS.

The outlet also noted that community pressure is key to moving long-delayed repairs forward, suggesting that getting involved locally can accelerate progress. Per the report, better building codes, flood-resistant homes, and funding for remediation programs are essential to preventing long-term health issues.

