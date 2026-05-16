Tech expert dismantles 'mythical' idea about heat pump HVACs — here's what to know before installing

"Let's get back to the myth of how heat pumps don't work in the cold."

With more and more Americans feeling the pressure of rising energy prices, homeowners across the country are looking for energy efficient upgrades to curb monthly utility bills. Luckily, in recent years, the HVAC industry rose to the occasion with many brands offering ultra efficient heat pump models.

However, as the technology advances in the U.S. market, some homeowners are still confused and skeptical about the claims of these modern units. Tech expert and homeowner Matt Ferrell took to YouTube to dispel one big misconception about heat pumps.

One of the most common myths about modern heat pumps is that they don't function properly in frigid temperatures. "Let's get back to the myth of how heat pumps don't work in the cold," Ferrell says in the video.

Ferrell explains that his home uses a geothermal heat pump — a system that relies on underground tubing to tap into the Earth's stable temperatures for heating and cooling. "We can come back to my geothermal heat pump set up to explain just how mythical this idea is," he says.





Instead of generating heat like conventional units, heat pumps operate extremely efficiently by moving ambient heat energy from one place to another. In fact, these units are so efficient that homeowners can see significant savings on their utility bills, experiencing up to a 50% reduction in energy costs after switching to a modern HVAC like those available from Palmetto's $0-down leasing program.

In terms of winter performance, Ferrell explains that modern units have far and away surpassed the limitations of the initial technology.

"Low temperatures used to be a problem, but newer iterations of air sourced systems implement multiple strategies to keep themselves running during extreme weather," he says.

It's true: Modern and properly rated heat pumps are successfully operating in the most frigid temperatures in the U.S.

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If this information has you curious about heat pumps, connect with the experts at Palmetto to learn about its leasing programs. Plans start as low as $99 a month and include 12 years of free maintenance.

If you're not looking for a whole-home upgrade, the Merino Mono can deliver targeted heating and cooling in a single room at a fraction of the typical cost. Plus, it can be installed in less than an hour.

Homeowners can also pair solar panels with electric appliances, such as efficient HVAC systems, to drive their utility costs even lower. The solar experts at EnergySage make it easy to compare solar options and find the best system and installer for your home and budget — potentially saving you up to $10,000 on installation costs.

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