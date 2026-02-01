Homeowner speaks out after HVAC installer makes outdated claim about modern systems: 'My guess is that he's an old school guy'

"That dude is 25+ years out of date and just needs [to be] ignored."

A Redditor challenged misinformation about heat pump performance after an installer claimed the system couldn't heat homes below 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

The homeowner shared their experience on r/heatpumps while writing a guide about the shopping process. They said an installer told them that heat pumps stop working effectively in cold weather because "the cycle length gets too short and can't make any heat."

The original poster questioned the claim, seeking verification from other community members. "P.S. I'm no anti-heat-pump troll here. Just trying to make sure I get my facts straight as I share electrification tips w/ others," they clarified.

Needless to say, the installer's info is out of date. One commenter said it was true of technology from years and years ago, before manufacturers developed four-way valves that allow systems to switch between heating and cooling modes for active defrosting.





Modern cold-climate heat pumps definitely operate efficiently well below freezing. Upgrading your heating and cooling systems is one of the very best ways to save money on utility bills and protect yourself against rising energy prices.

Modern heat pump technology has majorly advanced over the years, making efficient heating accessible even in extremely cold climates. Best of all, there are now several ways to get this modern tech in your home.

As for the Reddit post, fellow users were quick to correct the misinformation.

"My guess is that he's an old school guy that hasn't been keeping up with the latest technology and is just giving old obsolete information. Good modern heat pumps work down below zero," one commenter explained.

"That dude is 25+ years out of date and just needs [to be] ignored. My Mitsubishi Minisplits were installed ~2009, and heat just fine to 0 [degrees] F," another user shared.

"I live in Maine. I have a home office in a bonus room over my garage. The only source of heat is a heat pump and it's fine even when outside temps are 0 [degrees] F," a third person affirmed.

