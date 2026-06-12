Mitsubishi's 2027 Eclipse Sportback breaks cover as a fully electric crossover with Nissan Leaf bones

The launch also brings back a familiar name.

The Eclipse badge is coming back, but on a vehicle far removed from the sport compact many people remember.

Mitsubishi has revealed the 2027 Eclipse Sportback, an all-electric crossover expected to reach North America in late summer or early fall 2026.

The new model gives shoppers another EV option in the increasingly competitive crossover segment, according to Yahoo Finance.

What happened?

In a press release, Mitsubishi Motors North America previewed the 2027 Eclipse Sportback EV with a set of first-look images, describing it as a battery-electric subcompact SUV bound for North America for the 2027 model year.

The vehicle is expected to be supplied by alliance partner Nissan and to use the architecture of the upcoming Nissan Leaf.

Based on the teaser images, the new model appears to lean into coupe-inspired crossover styling, with a sloped roofline, slim lighting, and Mitsubishi-specific design touches at the front and rear.

To separate it from the related Nissan model, Mitsubishi said the EV will have its own front and rear styling, distinct lighting elements, athletic-looking wheels, and the company's "iconic Triple Diamond branding."

The launch also brings back a familiar name. The Eclipse name made its North American debut in 1990, though this version takes the badge in a very different direction as a fully electric crossover rather than the sport compact coupe many drivers still associate with the name.

Why does it matter?

Another EV in the crossover category could mean more choice, more competition, and potentially better value.

Because the model shares its underpinnings with the next-generation Leaf, it could also benefit from a platform that prioritizes everyday practicality over niche performance.

EVs can save drivers substantial money over time. Charging is typically cheaper than filling up with gas, and electric vehicles generally require less routine maintenance because they do not need oil changes and tend to put less wear on brake parts.

The Eclipse Sportback also fits into Mitsubishi's broader electrification efforts.

The automaker pointed to its earlier EV and plug-in hybrid history, including the i-MiEV and Outlander PHEV, and said the new model is part of its "Momentum 2030" plan, under which Mitsubishi says it will introduce a new or substantially updated vehicle every year through fiscal 2030.

What are people saying?

The company has said the Leaf-based model will remain "uniquely Mitsubishi," even as it shares its platform with Nissan.

It is also linking the EV to a broader strategy, describing the crossover as part of "Momentum 2030."

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