Startup finds way to make 'prehistoric' technology useful in modern problem-solving: 'It was there before us, and it will be there after us'

Mitico, a startup working to clean up our atmosphere, has a salty new fix for industrial planet-heating pollution, according to TechCrunch.

While adopting clean energies is the ideal way to cool down our warming environment, the reality is that tons of industries still burn planet-warming dirty fuels. Methods exist to help them clean up their acts, but few polluters invest in the necessary costs to cut their dangerous emissions, TechCrunch reported.

That's where Mitico sees a chance to make a big difference. The company took potassium carbonate — a common salt also known as potash — and found a way to effectively add it to smokestacks. There, inside the pollution gateway, the salt pebbles can capture over 95% of harmful carbon gases that would otherwise jet out into the air, TechCrunch explained.

Others have tried to use this method in the past, but the salt melted into an unusable mush after just one pass. So Mitico added a binding agent, which turned it into a viable product that can be used again and again like a sponge.

Once the compound is tapped, all it needs is heat to reset. Companies can then turn an extra profit by selling the captured carbon gas for reuse in other industries, according to TechCrunch.

For businesses with pollution problems, it's a compellingly low-cost, effective solution that tackles pollution at the source. Plus, it's a chance to combat the global rise in temperature that is fueling extreme weather events, destabilizing people's communities, and disrupting surrounding ecosystems.

"Post-combustion carbon capture is where we could have the most impact," Clément Cid, co-founder and CEO of Mitico, told TechCrunch.

The company has its sights set on industrial boilers first but aims to expand into the larger market of natural gas power plants soon after. It secured $4.3 million in seed funding to get the job done, per TechCrunch.

"The chemistry that we're using — the carbonation and decarbonation reaction — that's what I call prehistorical chemistry," Cid added. "It was there before us, and it will be there after us."

