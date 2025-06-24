Scientists make revolutionary discovery that can help combat emerging health threat in waterways: 'This work gives a little bit of guidance'

"We don't fully understand where the hotspots of accumulation are likely to be."

Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have discovered a natural defense mechanism that could help us predict and combat microplastic pollution in waterways, according to a news release.

Their research shows that biofilms — slippery films created by tiny organisms — act like nature's cleanup crew by preventing microplastics from settling into riverbeds and coastal sediments.

This breakthrough could change the approach to microplastic cleanup by helping identify where these harmful particles will most likely build up in the environment.

Microplastics threaten human health, with these tiny particles found in drinking water, the food supply, and bloodstreams. The particles carry toxic chemicals and disrupt bodies' natural processes, making it vital to understand where they collect so cleanup work can be targeted effectively.

The MIT team spent months testing how microplastics behave in different environments using a specialized flow tank. It compared particle accumulation on bare sand to sand mixed with biological materials that mimic the natural biofilms found in many waterways.

The experiments revealed that biofilms reduce microplastic accumulation by up to 50% compared to bare sediment. The biological films occupy gaps between sand particles, leaving microplastics sitting on top, where moving water can easily sweep them away.

"Microplastics are definitely in the news a lot, and we don't fully understand where the hotspots of accumulation are likely to be," said Heidi Nepf, professor of civil and environmental engineering at MIT. "This work gives a little bit of guidance."

This discovery means that sandy beaches and riverbeds without biofilms become hotspots for microplastic accumulation, and areas rich in microbial life naturally resist particle buildup. For communities near waterways, this knowledge could help prioritize monitoring and cleanup work where they're needed most.

The research shows why mangrove ecosystems, which have biofilm-rich interior zones and sandy outer edges, tend to have concentrations of microplastics along their perimeters. This insight could guide conservation work to protect these important coastal habitats.

"It gives guidance as to where you should go to find more plastics versus less," Nepf said.

The findings suggest that promoting biofilm growth through restoration projects could be a natural defense against microplastic accumulation. Communities might use this knowledge to design waterway management strategies that work with nature's cleanup mechanisms.

