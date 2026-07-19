Missouri city halts new data center applications and brings in outside help on zoning

The servers that support AI operations can consume vast amounts of electricity and water.

St. Joseph, Missouri, is taking a slower approach to a fast-moving issue that has sparked concern in communities across the country: where data centers should be built and what rules should govern their development.

City leaders said they want more time, more public input, and outside expertise before making any moves to advance new data center proposals.

What's happening?

After residents voiced concerns at earlier council meetings, a mid-July work session focused on two immediate steps: getting outside help to revise the zoning code and pausing new data center applications, KQTV reported.

With the rezoning request for a proposed data center now withdrawn, council members said they have additional time to examine the issue before another project advances. Council member Gary Wilkinson said he is not ready to support or oppose any particular proposal until the city works through broader questions.

"What has been the effect of data centers currently operating [in terms] of the environmental impact?" Wilkinson posed. "Until I have a better handle on these issues, I'm not prepared to say if I'm in support or opposed to a specific proposal."

According to KQTV, Mayor Larry Miller recommended that council members visit a data center in another community to help weigh potential benefits and trade-offs before rewriting local rules.

Why does it matter?

Data centers may bring jobs and community investment, but they can also place major demands on land, electricity, water, and local infrastructure. As a result, zoning decisions can shape everything from neighborhood development to utility planning and taxpayer costs.

The issue is especially timely because data centers are closely tied to the growth of artificial intelligence.

AI may be used to help utilities forecast demand, balance renewable energy, and improve cleaner power systems. At the same time, the servers that support AI operations can consume vast amounts of electricity and water, while raising concerns about grid strain, security risks, misuse, and even higher household energy bills if infrastructure costs are passed on to consumers.

What's being done?

St. Joseph is taking a precautionary approach. By pausing new applications, officials are giving themselves time to decide whether current zoning rules are equipped to handle the scale and impacts of modern data center development.

Bringing in outside help could also give the city more technical expertise on land use, environmental concerns, and infrastructure planning.

Wilkinson said the public would be part of the process, adding that the city should "come up with a proactive approach that fits our community."

Council member Randy Schultz said officials need guardrails that don't "eat up our resources" because, as he put it, "we need to protect our citizens."

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