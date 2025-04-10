  • Tech Tech

Exasperated scientist debunks viral conspiracy theory connecting recent disasters: 'No conspiracy, just physics'

"This is not the first time."

by Lettecha Johnson
"This is not the first time."

Photo Credit: TikTok

More frequent heat waves and extended droughts have led to devastating wildfires, such as the record-breaking blaze in 2023 in Canada, reported here by ScienceDirect, which was seen and smelled in the United States.

Despite scientists confirming the impact of dry weather in these fires, TikToker RepublicanReflections (@republicanreflections) tried to link the situation to missing ammonium nitrate on a train, only to be debunked by another TikToker's video, posted by Sara (@francelot_).

@francelot_ No conspiracy needed. #newyork #wildfires #canadawildfires #newyorkwildfire #wildfiresmoke #climatechange #ammoniumnitrate #climatecrisis #climateliteracy #environmetaleducation #science #scicomm #greenscreen ♬ original sound - Sara | PhD Student

RepublicanReflections said, "first, 30 tons of ammonium nitrate went missing on a train," and linked it to a "cover-up" with a U-Haul truck hitting the White House gate around that time, as ABC News reported.

As Sara corrected in her video, "the company reported the loss" from the trip that included multiple stops, and "a bunch of federal and other organizations are working together to transport the railroad car back to Wyoming to start investigations." Those organizations include the Federal Railroad Administration, the California Public Utilities Commission, Union Pacific, and Dyno Nobel.

In an attempt to link the chemical to the Canadian forest fires, he said: "Have you ever seen yellow smoke from a forest fire?" Well, the professionals have seen it. Fire truck manufacturer BME said: "Wood and other ordinary combustibles will commonly produce smoke ranging from light gray to yellowish."

By the way, ammonium nitrate "does not readily burn but will do so if contaminated with combustible material," according to CAMEO Chemicals.

Watch now: Survivors of extreme weather events discuss their fears for their children

Sara, a California native, showed a candid 2020 midday video of a partially yellow sky after one of the state's frequent fires. A commenter further explained the science behind it: "The smoke is not yellow. It's particles scattering the light in the same way that makes sunsets red. No conspiracy, just physics."

The Air Quality Index website has been around for several years — a collaboration between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, NOAA, and other agencies.

The "complex" website didn't just go up overnight, despite the claim in the original TikTok video. Sara added that "this is not the first time New York City has had to experience smoke because of forest fires in Canada," such as one from 2022.

Wildfires are among the many critical climate issues plaguing the planet due to increasing heat. That's why individuals should understand the facts from fiction to avoid a "lack of action" that won't help the planet cool down and heal.

Do you think misinformation is a major problem in America today?

Definitely 💯

Only for some people 😒

Only with certain issues 🤔

Not really 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x