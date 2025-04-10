Exasperated scientist debunks viral conspiracy theory connecting recent disasters: 'No conspiracy, just physics'

"This is not the first time."

More frequent heat waves and extended droughts have led to devastating wildfires, such as the record-breaking blaze in 2023 in Canada, reported here by ScienceDirect, which was seen and smelled in the United States.

Despite scientists confirming the impact of dry weather in these fires, TikToker RepublicanReflections (@republicanreflections) tried to link the situation to missing ammonium nitrate on a train, only to be debunked by another TikToker's video, posted by Sara (@francelot_).

RepublicanReflections said, "first, 30 tons of ammonium nitrate went missing on a train," and linked it to a "cover-up" with a U-Haul truck hitting the White House gate around that time, as ABC News reported.

As Sara corrected in her video, "the company reported the loss" from the trip that included multiple stops, and "a bunch of federal and other organizations are working together to transport the railroad car back to Wyoming to start investigations." Those organizations include the Federal Railroad Administration, the California Public Utilities Commission, Union Pacific, and Dyno Nobel.

In an attempt to link the chemical to the Canadian forest fires, he said: "Have you ever seen yellow smoke from a forest fire?" Well, the professionals have seen it. Fire truck manufacturer BME said: "Wood and other ordinary combustibles will commonly produce smoke ranging from light gray to yellowish."

By the way, ammonium nitrate "does not readily burn but will do so if contaminated with combustible material," according to CAMEO Chemicals.

Sara, a California native, showed a candid 2020 midday video of a partially yellow sky after one of the state's frequent fires. A commenter further explained the science behind it: "The smoke is not yellow. It's particles scattering the light in the same way that makes sunsets red. No conspiracy, just physics."

The Air Quality Index website has been around for several years — a collaboration between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, NOAA, and other agencies.

The "complex" website didn't just go up overnight, despite the claim in the original TikTok video. Sara added that "this is not the first time New York City has had to experience smoke because of forest fires in Canada," such as one from 2022.

Wildfires are among the many critical climate issues plaguing the planet due to increasing heat. That's why individuals should understand the facts from fiction to avoid a "lack of action" that won't help the planet cool down and heal.

