Patio chair becomes a front-row seat to a cicada's ghostly emergence in Minnesota

"He's looking at you because you essentially walked in on him nude."

In Minnesota, a resident's patio chair became the site of an unusual summer sight as a cicada was caught midway through its transformation.

Taken in St. Paul, the image shows a pale insect pulling itself out of a split shell, putting into plain view a backyard event that many people hear about but seldom see up close.

What happened?

The sighting was shared on Reddit, where the original poster wrote, "Caught a cicada emerging from its exoskeleton on my patio chair."

The insect was photographed during molt, between its underground nymph stage and its short aboveground life as a winged adult. Before that happens, cicadas usually climb onto firm surfaces such as tree trunks, fences, or outdoor furniture, then split their outer skin and slowly work free.

The photo freezes that moment when the insect is still soft-bodied, white and green, and almost ghostlike, with freshly uncovered wings.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Several commenters focused on how uncommon it is to witness that stage so closely.

"I never saw one shed up close like this," one wrote.

Another said, "He looks brand-new."

"He's looking at you because you essentially walked in on him nude," another user joked.

Why does it matter?

Most people notice cicadas by sound first, not by sight. Their buzzing can fill hot summer afternoons, but the transformation that produces those loud adults usually happens quietly and away from attention, often at night or in hidden corners.

That helps explain the reaction on Reddit, where users recalled finding cicada shells as children, joking about decorating with them and treating the insects' calls as one of summer's most familiar sounds.

A brief scene on a patio chair pointed to a complicated life cycle that has been playing out around neighborhoods for years.

As part of local ecosystems, cicadas feed birds and other animals, and their presence can remind people of the seasonal rhythms unfolding just outside their homes.

What can I do?

If you find a cicada while it is emerging, the best move is to not disturb it. Freshly molted adults are fragile and need time on a stable surface for their bodies to harden and their wings to expand.

Outdoor spaces can also be made more welcoming to insects. Limiting pesticide use, keeping trees healthy, and planting native species can support the habitats many insects depend on.

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