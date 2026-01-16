Homeowner seeks advice after HVAC techs squash dreams of high-tech renovation: 'Am I missing something?'

A homeowner posted in the r/heatpumps subreddit seeking advice on installing several mini-split systems in a house they were having built in the Pacific Northwest.

The original poster stated that they were "getting pushback from HVAC companies" and asked whether the mini-splits were sufficient to cool the house, adding they would only be needed about two or three weeks throughout the year.

The poster shared, "6 companies have said the mini-splits won't heat the house but we don't want them for heat, we want them for ac for a couple weeks. Am I missing something?"

No matter what type of heat pump you choose, upgrading to one can save serious cash on heating bills, especially in chillier climates. According to the Department of Energy, "Heating your home uses more energy and costs more money than any other system in your home -- typically making up about 29% of your utility bill."





Since heat pumps transfer hot air from one location to another rather than generate it by burning fuel — like furnaces and boilers — they are three to four times more efficient, according to Precision Air, Heating, and Cooling, making them better for your wallet and the environment.

"You should consider an air-to-water heat pump… [It] can provide heating, cooling and DHW - at super high efficiencies," one commenter suggested in the Reddit thread.

"Sounds like you need to find a contractor that is heat pump / mini-split friendly," another said. "Try calling the local distributors of HVAC equipment and ask them which contractors buy a lot of heat pumps."

