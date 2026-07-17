Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Wisconsin's first virus activity of year

"Those who become ill may have fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, rash, and fatigue."

Mosquitoes collected in Milwaukee County have tested positive for West Nile virus, marking the first confirmed signs of the virus in the state this year.

State officials have said there are no reported human cases yet, but bites from infected mosquitoes can have serious consequences for some people.

What's happening?

A wild bird in Bayfield County and mosquitoes in Milwaukee County have both tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, via Fox6 News. These findings are Wisconsin's first confirmed signs of the virus this year.

Health officials have said people do not pass West Nile virus directly to one another. Instead, mosquitoes pick it up by feeding on infected birds, then spread it back to other animals (including people) through bites.

The agency explained in a press release that "most people infected with WNV do not have symptoms," but "those who become ill may have fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, rash, and fatigue."

The department added that "older adults and those with compromised immune systems are at greater risk of developing severe illness that can be fatal," saying that anyone who suspects they have the virus should contact a healthcare provider.

Across the U.S., the CDC said about 2,000 West Nile virus diagnoses are made each year, according to Fox6 News. The outlet also reported that more than 1,300 of those cases are severe, and more than 130 people die annually due to WNV-related illness.

What can I do?

Mosquito season and the threat of West Nile virus continue until a hard frost, so precautions may still be needed for weeks or months depending on local weather.

Wearing long sleeves or treated clothing can help to limit exposed skin when mosquitoes are active, reducing the chance of a bite.

But health officials say another important step is to get rid of standing water around the home, because that is where mosquitoes breed. According to Fox6 Milwaukee, that can mean emptying water from plant containers, gutters, worn-out tires, kiddie pools, and bird baths.

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