Teenager successfully fights for major change in school curriculum: 'The more people we can get involved the better'

Mikayla May, a teenager living in Bend, Oregon, recently made an important impact on climate crisis education in schools in the state of Oregon, reported Central Oregon Daily News.

May pushed for Oregon House Bill 3365 to be passed into law. The bill requires schools to approach the issue of rising global temperatures and the need for sustainable living with interdisciplinary teaching.

After lobbying for the bill, May was able to provide enough support for her claims to have it signed by Oregon Governor Tina Kotek and passed by both the Senate and the House. The bill will officially go into effect on January 1, 2026.

Such a development will have a tangible impact on the way school curricula in Oregon educate students on the pressing subject of Earth's rising global temperatures.

As younger generations develop a better understanding of the world around them, more and more are realizing that the effects of a changing climate fall on their shoulders.

Young people like May can take local action and make a difference, starting small and expanding over time. Her success with the 3365 bill directly impacts all the students who will come after her in Oregon.

The more educated people are about conservation and sustainability, the more individuals like May will make a difference in their communities, until knowledge of the health and environmental impacts of our choices becomes widespread and actionable.

Bend local Linda Van Voorst emphasized that older generations "can captivate [young] minds with better ways to go about fueling our life and taking better care of the Earth," per Central Oregon Daily News.

Rickie Kester, also a Bend resident, agreed and added: "We're handing [the future] to them. They're the next generation and they're taking over the planet … they should be given all the opportunities to know how to do that."

Encapsulating that message, Mikayla May put it best: "Climate action requires communities to come forward and fight together, so the more people we can get involved the better."

