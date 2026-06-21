'Trillions' of lake flies form astonishing smoke-like columns in viral clip

A viral clip from Lake Malawi in Africa is prompting double takes from viewers, showing vast swarms of mosquito-like flies called midges rising off the water in towering, smoke-like columns.

Online reactions include mixed amazement and bewilderment, with commenters comparing the scene to their own encounters with the insect.

What happened?

The clip was shared on Reddit, where it quickly gained comments from interested viewers.

(Click here if the embedded video fails to load.)

The video seems to be reposted from an older broadcast, and shows the lake flies packed into dense, moving clouds that appear to rise directly from the surface.

From farther away, the insects read almost like dark exhaust, with the swarms twisting and billowing into the air.

Beyond their dramatic appearance, midge swarms play an important role in the local food web, serving as a key food source for fish, birds, and other wildlife — as well as a snack for the local human population. The size and intensity of these swarms can also act as an indicator of a lake's health, offering clues about nutrient levels and overall productivity.

According to the video, trillions of individual midges make up the clouds. During the rainy season, the insects leave their home in the water to mate.

While the narrator of the video notes that midges have always had a healthy presence in the area, they also suggest that rising pollution in the lake may be contributing to population increases by disrupting the ecosystem and reducing the numbers of natural predators that help keep midge levels in balance.

"The flies' numbers have exploded to astronomical proportions," the narrator explains.

Videos like this underscore how human-caused pollution can have unintended ripple effects on natural ecosystems. When water quality changes, it can disrupt the balance between species, sometimes allowing certain populations to surge while others decline. These shifts don't just affect individual organisms — they can reshape entire food webs and alter the long-term health and stability of the environment.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.