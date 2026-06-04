Orange haze from Microsoft data center construction leaves Indiana neighbors demanding answers

Residents living near Microsoft's massive data center construction site in Granger, Indiana, said the project is sending a thick orange-yellow haze into the air, WSBT 22 reported.

One resident who asked to remain anonymous told WSBT 22 that he saw a large dust cloud hanging over the old St. Joe Farm site by Currant and Cleveland Roads.

The resident said, "I just sort of noticed like an orange, yellowish haze, and I'm just like, well, this is kind of odd, … it shouldn't be that color."

Other residents said that the haze is so noticeable that people can see it even if they're far from the construction site.

The anonymous resident questioned whether the crew was watering the site often enough to keep dirt from blowing into the air. He said it can look like "a dust storm" when crews are active.

WSBT 22 also reported a significant amount of dust at the site itself.

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Residents are worried about what happens when a major corporate construction project disrupts daily life without enough visible safeguards in place.

Dust from large construction sites can reduce visibility and coat cars and homes. And Granger resident Jane Madsen told WSBT 22 she worries about the impact on local wildlife and on children growing up in the area.

St. Joseph County Economic Development Director Bill Schalliol told the news station that officials are aware of the issue. They expect the county to bring more water to the site. He also said the lack of rain in recent weeks has made conditions harder to manage.

Microsoft said it is also aware of the complaints and is working with its general contractor to reduce the dust. In a statement, the company said it is "committed to being a good neighbor in the communities where we build, own, and operate our data centers."

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