Microsoft could walk away from its 24/7 clean energy target as Virginia data centers boom

"Those of us who can afford to move faster and go further should do so."

Microsoft's expanding data center presence in Virginia is now colliding with doubts about whether the company will uphold one of its signature climate commitments, a debate that could influence the state's energy trajectory for years.

What happened?

At the center of the dispute is a Bloomberg report that Microsoft may be backing away from its Virginia 24/7 clean energy target, which called for every hour of the company's electricity use to be matched with zero-carbon power by 2030.

The company already operates major Azure data centers in Mecklenburg County and Northern Virginia, and more are planned as electricity demand continues to climb.

Scrutiny intensified when Inside Climate News reported that Microsoft supported Dominion Energy's new gas proposals, despite the Virginia Clean Economy Act's planned phaseout of carbon-emitting power sources.

For climate advocates, that support points to what they see as a widening gap between Microsoft's stated climate promises and the power choices being made in Virginia.

In a 2020 post announcing Microsoft's climate commitment, President and Vice Chair Brad Smith wrote: "If we don't curb emissions, and temperatures continue to climb, science tells us that the results will be catastrophic."

He also said that "those of us who can afford to move faster and go further should do so."

Why does it matter?

Inside Climate News has described Virginia as the "data center capital of the world," and the concentration of those facilities comes with huge electricity needs.

One study cited by the outlet estimated that data center growth could leave power-sector carbon emissions about 28% higher than they would be without that extra load, partly because "coal-fired generation rebounds to meet demand in Northern Virginia."

If utilities build more gas plants to meet rising demand, residents could face dirtier air, higher long-term energy costs, and an even steeper challenge in meeting the state's climate targets.

AI tools depend on data centers that consume huge amounts of electricity and water for cooling, and rapid expansion can strain local grids, increase utility bills, and create broader risks tied to misuse, security, and unintended social impacts.

What are people saying?

Inside Climate News quoted Tim Cywinski, the Sierra Club's communications director in Virginia, who did not mince words: "Our goals should be aligned. This is Microsoft telling us that they aren't."

Lt. Gov. Ghazala Hashmi has also warned that "the single greatest threat to our clean energy goals is not the lack of resolve or purpose or goals, but rather it is the sheer speed and the size of what is coming at us."

Microsoft, for its part, said it remains committed to its broader climate plans.

Chief Sustainability Officer Melanie Nakagawa said, "Any adjustments we make are part of our disciplined approach — not a change in our long-term ambition."

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