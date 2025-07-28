Scientists raise concerns over dangerous threat lurking in disposable coffee cups: 'Health burden will only be exacerbated"

Most Americans won't think twice about the cup that holds their daily cup of coffee. But what if they knew that each coffee they order comes with espresso, a few pumps of sugar, and a dash of microplastics?

What's happening?

Studies have uncovered evidence that single-use beverage containers are releasing thousands of microplastics into our drinks, especially hot drinks served in plastic-lined disposable drinkware.

"Because of their low cost, plastics and the thousands of chemicals added to plastics, have made it into our environment, our food system and into our bodies," Claudia Pratesi, Ph.D., shared with the University of New Mexico's Health Sciences News. Pratesi is an assistant professor at The University of New Mexico College of Population Health.

As the UNM article noted, research conducted by China Jiliang University found that one hot beverage can contain thousands of microplastics depending on cup type and temperature.

A testing of 90 different commercial cups showed that polyethylene-coated paper cups released between 675 and 5,984 particles per liter. For context, a Starbucks venti is 20 ounces, and a liter is made up of approximately 33 ounces.

Why are microplastics important?

Microplastics are now accumulating in human tissue and have been linked to a range of health issues. Researchers at UNM found microplastics in concentrations of 4,800 micrograms per gram in human brain tissue, much higher than other organs.

Other work at UNM by Elaine Bearer, MD, Ph.D., and her team at the UNM Alzheimer's Disease Research Center found that dementia patients who had Alzheimer's and Binswanger's disease had around 20 grams of plastic in their brains. This could be evidence that microplastic consumption contributes to dementia.

With 400 million tons of plastic waste produced every year, according to Earth.org, we need to start phasing out plastic in our daily lives as much as possible.

What's being done about microplastics?

Scientists are attempting to develop ways to filter microplastics out of the human body. More brands are trying to develop plastic-free packaging. And many coffee shops offer discounts for bringing your own cup, or offer porcelain mugs for dine-in drinks.

To make a long-lasting difference, Pratesi feels a lot more effort is required.

"Health issues related to microplastics and PFAS will not disappear on their own, and the health burden will only be exacerbated unless we work toward implementing legislative change," she said. "More educational efforts are needed so the public can better understand the health risks associated with these contaminants."

