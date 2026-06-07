'Human exposure is widespread': Researchers launch $3.3M study into microplastics' potential threat to heart

"A very challenging problem that cannot be solved without collaboration among experts from different fields."

A new federally funded study is putting microplastics back in the spotlight — this time for what they may be doing to the heart.

At the University of Cincinnati, scientists are starting a five-year, $3.3 million research effort to determine whether these tiny plastic particles accumulate in the body and damage the cardiovascular system.

What happened?

According to a university announcement, the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences is backing the project at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, where it is led by researcher Hong-Sheng Wang, Ph.D.

The study team includes specialists in toxicology, chemistry, cardiology, physiology, and statistics.

Wang described microplastics and nanoplastics — collectively known as MNPs — as "ubiquitous and persistent environmental pollutants," adding that "human exposure is widespread" through food, beverages, drinking water, and inhalation.

The team plans to study where those particles go after ingestion, how much accumulates in tissues, and whether they can damage heart cells or disrupt recovery after a heart attack.

A major part of the project will focus on accurately detecting the particles.

Necati Kaval, Ph.D., who will lead the detection and quantification work, said that some plastics are chemically similar to fats and lipids in tissue, making them difficult to identify.

Why does it matter?

Microplastics and nanoplastics can form as larger plastic waste breaks down, though some are also manufactured for consumer and industrial uses.

Researchers already know people are commonly exposed to these particles, but what happens after they enter the body is still not fully understood.

Among the main concerns are whether they settle in organs such as the heart and whether they contribute to oxidative stress, mitochondrial dysfunction, or problems with the cell's waste-clearing system.

The announcement also pointed to earlier epidemiological research associating greater MNP exposure with higher rates of cardiovascular events and death.

The project will examine the biology behind those findings. Researchers also plan to test whether MNP exposure could worsen outcomes after myocardial infarction and other heart injuries related to oxygen deprivation.

The research is still preclinical, meaning it does not immediately change medical guidance. But it could eventually influence monitoring, regulation, and consumer safety recommendations.

What are people saying?

Wang said the study could "significantly advance our understanding of the toxicity of microplastics," particularly their possible role in heart disease.

Kaval said "more laboratory research is needed to understand what is really happening," especially because detecting these particles inside tissue remains technically challenging.

Both researchers emphasized that the project depends on collaboration across multiple fields.

"We are trying to address a very challenging problem that cannot be solved without collaboration among experts from different fields," Kaval said.

Wang put it more simply: "Collaboration is what makes this project possible."

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