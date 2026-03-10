Researchers use glow-in-the-dark technology to track threat lurking in human body: 'A snapshot in time'

This new development could help scientists develop more accurate risk assessments.

In a study published in New Contaminants and reported on by Science Daily, researchers have developed a potential way to track micro- and nanoplastics using fluorescence technology to better understand how they affect living organisms, including humans.

Plastic pollution is a significant problem worldwide. According to the United Nations Environment Programme, global plastic production results in more than 460 million tons each year.

A high percentage of plastic releases micro- and nanoplastics into the environment, amounting to 10 million tons. By now, many are aware that these tiny particles end up not only in the soil, water, and air, but also in wildlife and humans.

While research has linked micro- and nanoplastics to a host of health issues in people, including dementia, inflammation, and organ damage, it is still unknown precisely what happens when these particles enter people's bodies.

Currently, to detect these minute particles, scientists must destroy tissue samples and utilize tools such as mass spectrometry and infrared spectroscopy. The issue with these methods is that they don't allow researchers to observe how these particles behave over longer periods.

As one of the authors of the study, Wenhong Fan, explained, per Science Daily, "Most current methods give us only a snapshot in time. We can measure how many particles are present in a tissue, but we cannot directly observe how they travel, accumulate, transform, or break down inside living organisms."

However, fluorescence imaging might be a solution to this problem. This kind of imaging is not without its downsides, though, as issues such as leaking dyes and reduced brightness can occur.

That's why the researchers of this study decided to address these limitations. To do so, they designed a "fluorescent monomer controlled synthesis strategy."

Normally, to use this kind of imaging, scientists would coat micro- and nanoplastics with a fluorescent dye. With the newly developed method, the research team instead tweaked the molecular structure of these plastics by incorporating light-emitting components. This method also uses materials that glow more brightly when they group together.

With this design, the chance of losing brightness during imaging is significantly reduced. Additionally, scientists can fine-tune several aspects, such as the color of emitted light, shape, size, and even brightness.

Since these plastics now have the fluorescent material distributed evenly throughout their molecular structure, it's easier to see not only them but also the smaller fragments they produce when they degrade. This allows scientists to track the entire life cycle of micro- and nanoplastics once they enter a living organism.

While this method is still in the experimental stage, the researchers stated that it might become an essential tool for determining how micro- and nanoplastics interact with organs, tissues, and cells.

As concern over microplastics in the body intensifies, this new development could help scientists develop more accurate risk assessments and guide future environmental regulations to reduce the associated risks posed by these particles.

Fan stated, per Science Daily, "Clarifying the transport and transformation processes of microplastics inside organisms is essential for assessing their true ecological and health risks."

