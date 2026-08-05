Scientists find new evidence that microplastics can cross into the placenta, disrupt pregnancy hormones

These particles have also been detected in blood, placental tissue, amniotic fluid, and meconium.

Scientists are still working to understand what microplastics mean for health. Now, a new study reveals concerns that some of these tiny plastic particles may be able to cross the placenta and affect hormone production during pregnancy.

According to ScienceAlert, researchers at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam used a human cell-based placental model and saw several types of micro and nanoplastics pass through it within 72 hours.

What happened?

The study, published in Molecular and Cellular Endocrinology, was led by Jeske van Boxel, an environmental health and toxicology researcher. To better mimic how the placenta works during pregnancy, the team created a three-layer laboratory system made from living human cells.

Scientists had previously reported microplastics in all 30 placentas examined in one study, and these particles have also been detected in blood, placental tissue, amniotic fluid, and meconium.

Most of the polymers tested by the Amsterdam team moved across the barrier layers in their model. Polyamide was the only one that did not show up in measurable amounts on the far side.

The study also found changes in hormone activity. Several plastics were associated with reduced etiocholanolone, while polystyrene was tied to altered estrogen levels.

"Our study shows that several types of micro- and nanoplastics can cross a human placental model and influence hormone production," van Boxel said. "While this does not directly mean they cause harm during pregnancy, it highlights the urgent need to better understand how these particles may affect fetal development."

Why does it matter?

Steroid hormones help regulate pregnancy and fetal development, so evidence that plastic particles may interfere with that process is something worth noting. At the same time, the study does not prove that microplastics definitively harm pregnant people or babies in real-world settings.

Microplastics remain an evolving area of health research. Scientists are identifying possible biological mechanisms, institutions are refining how exposure is measured, and doctors still do not have clear evidence linking these specific particles to particular pregnancy outcomes in humans.

Still, the findings add to growing evidence that microplastics are more than just an environmental problem, as they have already been found in human blood, placentas, amniotic fluid, and even newborns' first stool.

Because these particles are so common in packaging, textiles, dust, and other consumer products, the research could eventually shape how regulators, manufacturers, and health experts think about exposure during especially sensitive stages of life.

What is being done?

The researchers noted that pregnancy is difficult to recreate in experiments, and animal-study results do not always translate neatly to humans. Their tri-cell system is intended to narrow that gap by giving scientists a more human-relevant way to study how different plastics behave.

People who want to reduce everyday exposure can focus on practical steps such as avoiding heating food in plastic containers, choosing glass or stainless steel for hot food and drinks when possible, and cutting down on indoor dust through wet dusting or vacuuming.

While these actions will not eliminate exposure and are no substitute for broader industry and policy changes, these small efforts can help cut down on possible ingestion of plastic products.

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