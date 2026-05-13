Microplastics in human blood tied to higher risk of brain blood clots

The findings add to growing concerns about how deeply plastic pollution has become embedded in everyday life.

Microplastics in human blood are now being tied to another troubling health risk: a sharply higher likelihood of blood clots in the brain.

In a new peer-reviewed study published in Science Advances, researchers found that people with the highest levels of microplastics in their blood were far more likely to have experienced cerebral thrombosis.

Researchers used advanced imaging techniques and observed microplastics obstructing cerebral blood vessels by causing individual immune cells to become trapped in capillaries. This reveals a novel mechanism that allows microplastics to indirectly disrupt vascular and neurological functions without crossing the blood-brain barrier.

The findings add to growing concerns about how deeply plastic pollution has become embedded in everyday life.

The team of researchers used 8-week-old male mice as the study model. They intravenously injected fluorescent microplastics of three sizes into mice at concentrations designed to mimic human exposure levels.

The advanced imaging techniques allowed researchers to visualize the microplastics within cerebral blood vessels, providing high-resolution, real-time tracking of microplastic movements and vascular interactions.

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The results were shocking, showing these fluorescent microplastic obstructions reduced cerebral blood flow within 30 minutes. The mice demonstrated decreased locomotion, impaired memory, and reduced motor coordination.

If these patterns continue to hold up in future studies, the implications could be wide-reaching. Brain blood clots can be life-threatening, and any factor that appears to raise that risk deserves close attention.

That said, the authors stress the importance of additional research in order to translate these findings for humans.

Microplastics have already been found in oceans, soil, air, food, and even inside the human body. What makes this latest study especially alarming is that it links that exposure to a serious medical event affecting the brain.

As scientists learn more, health agencies and institutions face mounting pressure to update safety standards, expand testing, and improve monitoring of how these materials move through food and water systems.

The study's authors are calling for urgent investigation into the main pathways through which microplastics enter the human body. That includes more research into food packaging, drinking water, and seafood consumption.

For individuals, the most practical steps to avoid microplastics are those that reduce direct plastic exposure when possible: using less single-use plastic, avoiding heating food in plastic containers, choosing reusable glass or stainless steel for storage and drinks when practical, and paying attention to local water quality guidance.

Those actions alone will not solve the problem, but they may help reduce reliance on products most likely to shed plastic particles while larger policy and industry changes catch up.

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