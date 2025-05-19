Scientists make disturbing discovery after exposing mice to common pollutants: 'Metabolic abnormalities'

A new study about microplastics and antibiotics revealed concerning short- and long-term risks for animals and humans.

Combined exposure to these two pervasive pollutants could significantly affect metabolism and obesity.

What's happening?

Researchers affiliated with China Agricultural University in Beijing published their findings in the journal Environment International.

They studied the impacts of polystyrene microplastics and ciprofloxacin, an antibiotic medication, on mice individually and combined. Mice exposed to both pollutants for 30 or 90 days exhibited signs of lipid metabolism disorders, such as increased body weight and triglyceride accumulation in the liver.

Thirty-day exposure caused abnormal bile acid secretion and intrahepatic cholestasis, a liver disorder that occurs during pregnancy. Ninety-day exposure resulted in lower energy metabolism and weight gain.

"This research provides new insights into the metabolic abnormalities caused by exposure to MPs and the antibiotic CIP and offers a scientific basis for assessing these risks," the researchers concluded.

Why are microplastic and antibiotic exposures concerning?

These research findings are significant because they provide new insights about how exposures to microplastics and antibiotics cause metabolic abnormalities. The researchers uniquely pursued a large-scale study of proteins to understand their interactions in the mice and identify liver damage caused by these pollutants.

Microplastics have become overwhelmingly prevalent in the world and are found nearly everywhere on the planet. These minuscule plastic particles are a growing human health threat, linked to everything from respiratory disorders to pregnancy complications.

The more we learn about microplastics, the more concerning their impacts become.

For example, microplastics can transport pathogens, such as antibiotic-resistant microbes that are challenging to treat with modern medicine. Both microplastics and antibiotics resist degradation and remain in the environment for long periods of time, contaminating soil and lowering water quality.

Studying these two pollutants together offers a novel approach to addressing prevailing human health risks such as obesity.

According to the international group ReAct, which advocates for public engagement on antibiotic topics, these chemicals come from many places: "Solid waste and wastewater from large-scale animal farms, aquaculture, antibiotic manufacturing, hospitals, and municipalities are major sources of antibiotic resistance genes and antibiotic pollution in the environment."

How can I protect myself from microplastics and antibiotics?

The research team suggested that additional studies focus on the prolonged, chronic toxicity of microplastics and antibiotics. As this study only involved mice, similar effects on humans remain uncertain.

Another study published by Applied and Environmental Microbiology looked at how microplastics could be increasing antimicrobial resistance and promoting the spread of diseases for which we don't have cures.

One of the best ways to protect yourself from antibiotic-resistant superbugs is to eliminate plastic products from your life.

Many microplastics are unavoidable. However, you can limit your exposure to them by choosing nonplastic food containers, coffee products, beauty products, toys, and other consumer goods.

You can avoid antibiotic resistance in your body by taking only antibiotic prescriptions when absolutely essential, practicing good hygiene, and doing everything possible to prevent infections.

