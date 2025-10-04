New study reveals hidden hazard in everyday workouts: 'Should attract our high attention'

If you work out often, you can take steps to limit your exposure.

Microscopic plastic fragments are harming the physical abilities and well-being of individuals who exercise.

What's happening?

According to research published in Frontiers in Sports and Active Living, scientists investigated how plastic particles under 5 millimeters affect people during physical activity.

The particles come from artificial turf fields, workout clothing that sheds fibers, and contaminated water bottles. People breathe them in during exercise, swallow them through sports drinks, and absorb them through skin contact with synthetic fabrics.

The study found these particles limit how much oxygen the body can use during workouts. In lab tests using mice, animals exposed to the particles ran slower and grew tired faster than unexposed animals.

"Overall, the widespread distribution of microplastics and the health risks they may bring about, especially for athletes, should attract our high attention," the researchers noted in the study.

People who exercise face higher exposure to microplastics because their breathing rate increases dramatically during intense activity. Someone running or cycling could inhale 150% as many plastic particles as someone at rest.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Why is this microplastic pollution concerning?

The particles damage lung tissue, cause inflammation, and interfere with muscle function. They disrupt the chemical signals muscles need to repair themselves after workouts, making recovery take longer.

Microplastics also build up in organs throughout the body after entering through the lungs. They cause ongoing inflammation, weaken immune defenses, and may interfere with hormones that control metabolism and muscle growth.

The risk increases for people who often consume seafood, which includes athletes, as the study noted that seafood is a reliable source of protein. Fish and shellfish contain concentrated amounts of these particles because they filter large volumes of contaminated water.

Sports drinks contain an average of 240,000 plastic particles per liter, which likely come from bottle packaging and drink manufacturing. Each time someone refills their water bottle, they may consume thousands of tiny plastic fragments.

The particles also release toxic chemicals into the body. Heavy metals and hormone disruptors attached to the plastic surfaces can damage multiple organ systems over time.

What's being done about microplastic pollution?

Research teams are working to develop protective sportswear and set exposure limits for athletic facilities. Some manufacturers are creating biodegradable alternatives to synthetic turf infill materials.

If you work out often, you can take steps to limit your exposure. Choose natural fiber workout clothes made from cotton or wool instead of synthetic fabrics. These clothes shed fewer particles during movement and washing.

Select outdoor running routes away from artificial turf fields whenever possible. Natural grass fields and dirt trails contain fewer airborne plastic particles.

Drink from a reusable water bottle made out of stainless steel or glass rather than plastic. Make sure to filter your tap water before drinking to remove some contamination.

Your elected officials can help as well. Ask them to consider biodegradable alternatives for new sports fields, and express your support for policies that limit plastic content in athletic equipment and clothing.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.