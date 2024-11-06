  • Tech Tech

Car reviewer reveals 'most comfortable' vehicle for long road trips: 'Absolutely fantastic'

by Jeremiah Budin
"Quick and easy, and you're on your way."

One content creator who takes various cars on 500-plus-mile road trips and reviews the experience recently had a great time with the MG4 XPower, a newish electric vehicle produced by Chinese company SAIC Motor under the British MG marque.

@roadtrip_reviews Things I love so far; - Comfortable seats, super supportive! - Plenty of power, overtaking and hills are a breeze - Audio system, pretty decent for the price - Apple Carplay! - The Drive! Quiet and Smooth @MG Motor Australia #mgmotoraustralia #mg #mgmg4 #mg4 #mg4electric #mg4xpower #electriccar #ev ♬ original sound - Road Trip Reviews

"We're halfway through our test from Sydney to Brisbane to test out the MG4 XPower, with a range of around 400 kilometers," or 249 miles, Road Trip Reviews (@roadtrip_reviews) began. They explained that as someone who has made this trip several times in several different types of cars, "This is actually probably the most comfortable car I've done it in."

Road Trip Reviews added that charging, as long as you're starting from under 80% charged, is "quick and easy, and you're on your way."

@roadtrip_reviews MG4 XPower first impressions? Comfortable seating, combined with fast and reliable charging speeds, plus solid handling, make this worth considering for any EV buyers out there. #evproblems #evcharging #evcharger #mgmotoraustralia #mg #mgmg4 #mg4electric #mg4xpower #electriccar #ev #MG4 #XPower ♬ original sound - Road Trip Reviews

In a second video, shot later at a different charging station, Road Trip Reviews' enthusiasm had not waned. They called the MG4 XPower "absolutely fantastic [with] really good and reliable charging speeds."

Unlike traditional gas-powered cars, EVs produce no planet-overheating air pollution at the point of use. Since the cost of fueling them up with electricity is lower than the cost of fueling a car with dirty, non-renewable gasoline, they can also save consumers money in the long run — and, as Road Trip Reviews displayed, drivers don't have to sacrifice any of that nice car experience they love.

Unfortunately, American buyers will not be able to get their hands on this Chinese-made EV, which costs buyers in Australia around $48,000, as the outgoing administration has prioritized fighting a proxy trade war with China over allowing Americans access to affordable, environmentally friendly products on the open market. 

Americans can get other electric vehicles; however, the current cheapest model is the Nissan Leaf S at $29,280, according to Car and Driver. With some tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act still in effect, that number could get even lower.

Road Trip Reviews' followers agreed that EVs have gotten to a point where driving one is at least as comfortable as driving a gas-powered car.

"Honestly hills are not even a point of consideration anymore in an EV," wrote one commenter. "Barely need to use 40% power to get up them at highway speeds."

