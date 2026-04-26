Company announces 'world's first' semi-solid-state EV battery coming to Europe

As the first manufacturer to achieve mass production of a semi-solid-state EV battery, MG said the company is "setting a new benchmark."

In 2022, MG Motor, a British automaker owned by SAIC Motor, launched in China the MG4, which it billed as the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle with a semi-solid-state battery.

Now, according to Electrek, MG Motor says the vehicle is set to move beyond the Chinese market and arrive in Europe by the end of 2026.

Semi-solid-state batteries differ slightly from lithium-ion batteries commonly used in modern electric vehicles. Instead of using only liquid electrolytes, they use a mix of solids and liquids, sometimes gel-like substances.

In turn, the battery tech allows for faster charging speeds, longer driving ranges, and improved performance in frigid conditions.

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As the first manufacturer to achieve mass production of a semi-solid-state EV battery, MG said the company is "setting a new benchmark."

While EV drivers already enjoy major benefits from ditching gas, including lower maintenance costs and the ease of at-home Level 2 charging, advances in battery technology can push EV adoption even further.

In China, the MG4 offers an estimated driving range of 330 miles with a starting price of just $14,500. In comparison, Tesla's cheapest car, the Model 3, offers 321 miles of range at a price of $36,990.

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MG has not released prices for the MG4, but it is expected to start around $31,300 in the European market.

And the high-tech new battery system is expected to debut in other MG vehicles soon.

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